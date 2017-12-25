Individual accolades don't satisfy Devin Bush

Air Force running back Tim McVey (33) rushes as Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) defends in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 16. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

LIVONIA, Mich. — There were whispers about Devin Bush, Jr., before the season began.

Some made the predictions the sophomore Michigan linebacker would become a household name, help replace the lost production of fourth-round draft pick Ben Gedeon, and solidify the UM defense’s reputation as one of the nation’s best.

The forecasts were correct.

Despite only recording 12 tackles as a true freshman — mostly on special teams — Bush had the traits and physicality of a big-play linebacker. A season filled with punishing hits started against Florida, and Bush rarely let up.

Entering the Outback Bowl, he has a team-high 94 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, and eight pass breakups. Bush was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

And he’s unhappy.

“I’m not very pleased with the year we’re having,” Bush said at Michigan’s annual team banquet.

As the team jets to Tampa on Tuesday for the Outback Bowl, the Wolverines have one final opportunity to make good on the 2017 season. No one will be crowing about a 9-4 season — especially with losses to rivals Michigan State and Ohio State — but it provides UM with positive energy entering an all-important 2018 campaign.

Even Jim Harbaugh isn’t shying away from reality. The Michigan coach told a ballroom filled with coaches, players, parents, and boosters the job isn’t getting done.

“Wins are really important,” Harbaugh said. “We can do better as a football team. We welcome the judgment from you. I know you just want the best for us. We’ve got to improve. We want to win all of our games. That’s what we're striving for.”

By Bush’s own admission, he termed his season as a breakout. Opponents probably would say the same thing. Bush quickly became noticed for his hard hits and ability to track to the football. When a tackle was made, Bush was either credited with it or was in the vicinity.

Michigan ranked third in total defense during the regular season, allowing 268.6 yards per game, and 14th in scoring, giving up 18 points. It all happened with one returning starter, linebacker Mike McCray. His running mate can be credited with keeping Don Brown’s unit among the best.

However, it was Bush who thanked the elder McCray.

“He took me under his wing when I first got here,” Bush said. “We play the same position and I just watched him. It’d be a good feeling to have a ‘W’ with these seniors and win a big game. I think it’d give us good momentum and confidence for next season.”

Next season means Bush will be a junior and perhaps the unquestioned leader of the defense.

“I just have to be confident in myself,” Bush said.

