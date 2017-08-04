Daughter files suit over death of Toledo senior

The daughter of an elderly Toledo man who died after being robbed and knocked to the ground filed a wrongful-death lawsuit Thursday against his assailant and the senior living complex where the incident occurred.

Jean Hawkins of Toledo, administrator of the estate of Allen Burrow, filed the complaint in Lucas County Common Pleas Court against Carlton Hunter of Toledo, Northgate Limited Dividend Housing Associates of Columbus, and the Wingate Companies LLC of Newton Center, Mass.

Mr. Burrow, 84, was robbed of his wallet and knocked down Aug. 4, 2016, while walking through the parking lot of the Northgate Apartments. He died Aug. 17 from his injuries. Hunter, 46, later entered Alford pleas — not admitting guilt — and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and robbery. He is serving an eight-year prison sentence.

The suit, which seeks damages in excess of $25,000, alleges Hunter “repeatedly and improperly” gained access to what was supposed to be a secured area at the complex and that the property owner and manager were negligent in securing the area.