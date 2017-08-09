Baby-toting mother involved in police chase pleads guilty

A Toledo woman who led police on a chase with an infant in her car pleaded guilty Tuesday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Laquaysha Harden-Hudson, 21, of the 600 block of Evesham Avenue faces up to three years in prison and a lifetime driver's license suspension when she is sentenced Aug. 22 by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ruth Ann Franks.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said they would ask the court to impose a 30-month sentence for the third-degree felony and dismiss a misdemeanor count of endangering children.

On April 22, Toledo police pulled over Harden-Hudson for a traffic violation but she fled, leading officers on a chase that at times reached speeds of up to 100 mph. She eventually crashed and tried to run. Police said an infant was in the back seat of the car but was not injured.