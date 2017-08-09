Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
Courts

Perrysburg man admits to having 19,000 images of child porn

BLADE STAFF
BOWLING GREEN — A Perrysburg man convicted in Monroe County, Michigan, of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl admitted Tuesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court to having 19,000 images of child pornography on his home computers.

Aaron D. Kowalski, 39, pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony punishable by up to eight years in prison. Judge Alan Mayberry scheduled sentencing for Sept. 26.

