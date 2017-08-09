Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Courts

Wood County man pleads guilty in fatal overdose

BLADE STAFF
Published on

BOWLING GREEN — A Wood County man charged in the overdose death of a Bowling Green woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of corrupting another with drugs.

Brian Poulin, 24, who is being held in the Wood County jail, is to be sentenced Sept. 26 by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry. Charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide are to be dismissed at that time.

RELATED: Bowling Green man pleads guilty in wife’s death from overdose

Both Poulin and Keith Morris, 37, of Bowling Green were indicted on charges alleging they provided the drugs that led to the Nov. 18 fentanyl overdose death of Trina Morris, 36. Keith Morris is to be sentenced Aug. 22 after he pleaded guilty June 20 to reckless homicide in his wife's death.

Related Items , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…