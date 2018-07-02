Monday, Jul 02, 2018
Judge sets bond for two men charged with attempted murder

By ALLISON DUNN  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
Published on
    Public defender James Macharg, left, with Keshawn Fell.

    Public defender James Macharg, left, with defendant John Graves.

Two Toledoans were arraigned Monday in Toledo Municipal Court after they were charged over the weekend in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex. 

John Graves, Jr., 21, and Keshawn Fell, 19, are each charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. 

Toledo Municipal Court Judge Joesph Howe set bond for both men at $1 million with no percent.

According to an affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court, both Mr. Graves and Mr. Fell met Daylen Neal, 19, in an apartment parking lot in the 4400 block of Hill Avenue for “a possible transaction.” 

There was an exchange of words between the parties and shots were fired, court documents show. Mr. Neal’s property, though not specified, was also taken. 

Mr. Neal was struck several times, and at least once in the head, according to the affidavit. 

Mr. Neal was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio hospital, where his condition was unknown.

A woman who identified herself as Mr. Neal’s sister attended Monday’s arraignment, though she declined to comment. 

Toledo police arrested both suspects Saturday and booked them in the Lucas County jail. 

Contact Allison Dunn at adunn@theblade.com, 419-724-6506, or on Twitter @AllisonDBlade.

