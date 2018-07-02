Two arson suspects appear in Toledo Municipal Court

Two people are charged in connection to a weekend fire believed to be intentionally set, according to documents filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Arif Farooki, 40, of the 3200 block of West Lincolnshire Boulevard is charged with two counts of aggravated arson, one first and one second-degree felony. Gloria A. Hollingsworth, 36, of the 500 block of Carlton Street is also charged with two counts of complicity, one first and one second-degree felony.

At 3:37 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a West Toledo home fire. Neighbors told police Mr. Farooki and his wife, Haifa Farooki, lived there, but they were not sure if they were home at the time, according to a police report.

Toledo fire crews were able to confirm no one was in the bedrooms, but were unable to check the rest of the residence, police reported.

From initial fire reports, the blaze was contained to the rear of the home but extended toward the front of the house. Part of the roof also began to collapse, said Toledo fire Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a department spokesman.

Initial loss estimates indicate about $63,000 worth of damage, Private Rahe said.

No injuries were reported.

Charges were filed against Mr. Farooki and Ms. Hollingsworth later Saturday.

Mr. Farooki is accused of pouring gasoline and igniting a fire at his residence Saturday, which was occupied at the time, according to court documents.

Ms. Hollingsworth is accused of conspiring with Mr. Farooki to set the fire.

Both suspects were arraigned Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. Bond for both was set at $200,000 at no percent.

