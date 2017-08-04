Daily Log: 8/4

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Ana Maldonado, Findlay, girl, July 31.

Michelle Dennis, Toledo, boy, Aug. 2.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Haley Bashore, Toledo, girl, July 30.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Jessica and Shaun Morrison, Perrysburg, twin girl and boy, July 22.

Kimberly Murphy, Toledo, girl, July 31.

Kristy and Jeremy Willard, Holland, boy, Aug. 2.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Karen and Ransom McGeorge, Toledo, boy, Aug. 2.

Keely Vebenstad, Maumee, boy, Aug. 3.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 1, 2017

Jeffrey Radford, 37, financial adviser, and Renee Becker, 31, counselor, both of Sylvania.

James Wildman, 52, harbor master, of Port Clinton, and Amy Billingsley, 52, business owner, of Toledo.

Samuel Forshey, 24, nurse, and Megan Knerr, 27, bank specialist, both of Sylvania.

Grant Kozy, 30, lawyer, and Jessica Temple, 30, teacher, both of Toledo.

Virgilio Garcia II, 31, finance manager, DaNelle Damman, 26, respiratory therapy, both of Toledo.

Jamie Westfall, 51, health coach, and Carole Dee, 57, health coach, both of Toledo.

Tyler Zoltanski, 23, mechanic, and Ashley Monroe, 22, bank teller, both of Toledo.

Douglas Hersch, 60, driver, and Roxanne Keller, 55, both of Holland.

Allen Edwards, 31, and Robin Simmons, 56, retired, both of Tole- do.

Aug. 2, 2017

Logan Garcia, 26, military, of Green Springs, Ohio, and Morgan Hester, 23, teacher, of Toledo.

Robert Perry, 35, restaurant manager, and Amanda Schmidt, 30, nurse, both of Toledo.

Brian Rossbach, 54, corporate quality supply manager, and Amy Gill, 56, nurse, both of Monclova Township.

Ofari Smith, Sr., 45, production, and Yondvette Dowell, 46, cosmetologist, both of Toledo.

Aaron Baker, 45, teacher, and Edna Miklosek, 41, legal assistant, both of Toledo.

Jorge Arriagada, 30, civil engineer, of Vina Del Mar, Chile, and Sara Meinecke, 30, social services, of Maumee.

Kyle Hayes, 32, music producer, of Toledo, and Kashmere Thompson, 27, visual artist, of Kennesaw, Ga.

Matthew Martin, 27, computer programmer, and Anna Barr, 27, pawn broker, both of Toledo.

Derrik Faunt, 24, student, of Toledo, and Sarah Hildebrandt, 23, business consulting, of Royal Oak, Mich.

Alberto Zarate, 21, server, and Yajaira Lopez Mendez, 20, both of Toledo.

Ryan Powell, 31, self-employed, of Manitou Beach, Mich., and Morgan MacBeth, 24, payroll clerk, of Blissfield, Mich.

Regan Smith, 25, business administration, of Perrysburg, and Casey Boyle, 25, nurse, of Mau- mee.

Patryk Lee, 28, student, and Brittany Wilkewitz, 25, mechanical engineer, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

Sonja Langwell, cash by unknown person who punched her in the face on North Huron at Jackson.

Brenden Arend, bicycle by suspect who wrested it from victim on North Detroit at Warrington.

Burglaries

Barbra Hinton, television, DVD player, and household items taken from residence in 600 block of Locust

Natalie Sirianni, computer, workout equipment, jewelry, and household items taken from residence in 3200 block of Glanzman.

Harry Rodgers, television taken from residence in 300 block of Parker.

Mercedes Broadnax-Veal, nothing reported missing from residence in 1000 block of North Holland-Sylvania.

Valentino Pino, air conditioner and televisions taken from residence in 100 block of Bronson.

Toni Mintrose, assorted hand and power tools, crystal figurines, and clothing from storage in 2800 block of Glendale.

Joellon Hall, two televisions, assorted clothing, and video game from residence in 700 block of Euclid.

Robert Poignon, water meter and pipes from 3000 block of Barrington.

Alyssa Todorwski, two bicycles from garage of residence in 4800 block of 295th.

Todd Copic, unknown person broke in home in 3800 block of Torrance, no loss reported.

Shenelle Goodbar, speakers, amplifier, two lawn mowers, air compressor, snowblower, toolbox with assorted tools from residence in 2000 block of Calumet.

Luqman Ataullah, assorted lawn equipment from garage of 21000 block of Clarendon.

Michigan Assets, leaf blower, power tools, and air conditioner unit from 5100 block of Ryan.

Diane Graetz, credit cards, bank cards, checkbooks, medications, assorted jewelry, and lock box from residence in 1100 block of Newbury.

A&B Lawn and Landscaping, trailer, two riding lawn mowers, weed wackers, and edger from business in 1600 block of Coining.

James Frankowski, clothing, fur coats, lawn equipment, and miscellaneous food from residence in 200 block of East Park.

Stephanie Dill, unknown person broke in home in 3000 block of Fulton, no loss reported.

Jeffrey Moore, two televisions and laptop computer from residence in 1600 block of Woodland.