Daily Log: 12/25

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Valerie Pedreschi, Toledo, boy, Dec. 21.

Kristen and Nathan Baker, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 22.

Ashely Thornton, Toledo, girl, Dec. 23.

Jessica Forrester, Tiffin, boy, Dec. 23.

Coroner’s rulings

Lucas County

Christine Brown, 67, of Toledo, Aug. 5, at nursing home in 5200 block of Harroun, Sylvania. Accidental, complications of blunt head trauma; deceased fell at home.

William Flick, 71, of Toledo, July 12, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, drowning.

Carl Miller, 74, of Luckey, Ohio, Aug. 11, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, blunt-force trauma to the chest sustained from vehicle accident.

Stephen Powhida, 50, of Holland, Sept. 17, on U.S. 20 in Sylvania. Accidental, multiple blunt trauma sustained from motorcycle accident.

David Sabini II, 27, of Waterville, Aug. 28, at home. Suicide, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Leandrea Baker, 35, of Toledo, June 28, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, complications of combined drug toxicity (cocaine and heroin).

Aaron Danklefsen, 35, of Oregon, May 3, at home. Accidental, substance abuse.

Thomas Lehman, 23, of Toledo, Aug. 9, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Homicide, blunt-force trauma to the neck.

Todd Switzer, 58, of Paulding, Ohio, Sept. 24, on South Berkey Southern, in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Accidental, multiple blunt-force trauma sustained from vehicle accident.

Jason Ellyson, 35, of Brownstown Charter Township, Michigan, Aug. 16, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Accidental, blunt head trauma; deceased stepped out of moving car during argument.

Harold Fisher, 90, of Waueseon, June 10, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Accidental, complications of blunt-force trauma; deceased fell in nursing home.

Michael Fox, 56, of Rockford, Ohio, Sept. 14, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Accidental, multiple blunt trauma sustained from vehicle accident.

Courtney Gibbons, 27, of Plymouth, Mich., Aug. 7, in 1100 block of Bono, Port Clinton. Undetermined, pedestrian struck by one or more motor vehicles.

Robert Hodges, 93, of Toledo, Oct. 27, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease; deceased fell at home.

Brice Ingram, 2, of Toledo, April 15, at home. Undetermined, complications of gastrointestinal malrotation with intermittent volvulus and perforated gastic ulcers.

Ramona Manning, 84, Aug. 26, at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. Accidental, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Carol Melnyk, 69, of Northwood, Aug. 10, at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. Accidental, complications of blunt-force trauma to left lower extremity; deceased fell tripping on sidewalk.

Arlene Miller, 79, of Napoleon, Ohio, Aug. 4, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, complications of blunt force injury to head; deceased fell at home.

John Momany, 86, of Toledo, Aug. 9, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Accidental, craniocerebral injuries.

Janelle Patterson, 37, of Swanton, June 14, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (alprozolam, fentanyl, and heroin).

Deiyana Porter, 18, of Toledo, Oct. 10, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Homicide, multiple gunshot wounds.

Belinda Schreck, 32, of Toledo, July 31, at home. Accidental, acute combined drug intoxication (heroin, fentanyl, amitripyline, and nortriptyline).

Georgory Stone III, 18, of Toledo, Oct. 10, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Homicide, multiple gunshot wounds.

Traci Turner, 48, of Maumee, June 29, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity.

Stacy Coker, 49, of Toledo, Aug. 29, in the 900 block of Continental. Homicide, two gunshot wounds to the head.

Amere Dorsey, 8 months, July 30, in 1800 block of Stahlwood. Undetermined, sudden unexplained death in infancy.

Betty Holtz, 92, of Temperance, Nov. 7, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Accidental, blunt-force injuries to the chest due to a fall in bathroom.

Michael Lammie, 36, of Toledo, Aug. 26, in 3900 block of North Summit. Accidental, multiple blunt force injuries.

Betty Lang, 77, of Toledo, Nov. 6, at home. Accidental, blunt-force injury to the left shoulder sustained from a fall at home.

Caiden Lindsey, 6 months, of Toledo, Sept. 27, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, positional asphyxia; deceased was found wedged face down between adult bed and wall.

Nathan Norris, 19, of Delhi Charter Township, Mich., Sept. 15, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, electrocution; deceased came in contact with high-power lines while working.

Thomas Robinson, 29, Aug. 9, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Accidental, asphyxiation; deceased became entrapped in rail car while attempting to unclog cement powder.

Kingsley Schwartz, 9 months, of Monroe, Aug. 14, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Homicide, complication of abusive head trauma.

Amber Swigert, 25, of Toledo, Aug. 21, at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (fentanyl and heroin).

Norman Bomia, 95, of LaSalle, Mich., July 7, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, medical complications of right hip fracture; deceased fell at home.

Michael Faling, 81, of Toledo, July 30, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, complications of multiple blunt-force trauma sustained from vehicle accident.

Sharon Gilliland, 75, of Napoleon, Ohio, Sept. 30, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, anoxic encephalopathy due to chocking on food.

Marleigh Hopings, 3 months, Sept. 26, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Undetermined, sudden unexplained infant death.

Dwayne Poindexter, 56, of Toledo, Aug. 31, at home. Accidental, asphyxiation due to wedging between mattress and bed rail.

John Thiel, 83, of Bryan, Ohio, Sept. 24, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, blunt chest trauma; deceased fell from golf cart.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Sheila Gibson-Johnson from David Johnson.

David Johnson from Sheila Gibson-Johnson.

Rebecca Harris from Kenneth Harris.

Denise Franckhauser from James Franckhauser.

Brittany Highsmith from Robert Highsmith.

Essenia Boggs from Robert Boggs, Sr.

Jennifer Hodge from Charles Hodge, Jr.

Allison Fox from Patrick Fox.

Patrick Fox from Allison Fox.

Robert Gingras from Michelle Gingras.

Michelle Gingras from Robert Gingras.

Ross Lucas from Patricia Lucas.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Jonathan Hoover and Jennifer Hoover.

Colleen Rafferty and Billy Rafferty.

Daniel Nichols and Amanda Nichols.

Marcus Stebbins and Tracy Stebbins.

Jessica Powell and Christian Powell.

Denis Bajard and Erin Bajard.

Christopher Lillie and Cheri Lillie.

Ronald Cline and Janice Cline.

Julie Moesenthin and Anthony Moesenthin.

Kirk Bernhard and Bobbie Bernhard.

Joan Bartja and Brad Bartja.

Janet Pietrowski and Michael Poulson.

Nita Ernst and Steven Ernst.

Theresa Fiedler and Robert Fiedler.