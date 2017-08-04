Kenneth B. Krakoff (1925-2017)

Kenneth B. Krakoff, a dentist for almost 70 years who maintained a West Toledo practice into 2015, died Wednesday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 92.

He was in declining health after abdominal surgery in June, his son, David, said.

The doctor of dental surgery while in the Air Force during the Korean War learned procedures to help those with serious injury or facial trauma.

As head of dentistry at Toledo Hospital, he responded at all hours when crash victims came to the emergency room.

Still, he maintained his private practice year after year. For some children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of original patients, he was the only dentist they knew. He was 90 when he retired.

“He loved what he did,” his son said. “He used to get a kick out of it because he had a lot of very loyal patients.”

He was recruited in 1977 by the Medical College of Ohio to direct what was then a pilot project, a division of dentistry within the department of surgery, according to A Community of Scholars: Recollections of the Early Years of the Medical College of Ohio. He in turn hired two dental residents, two full-time dental assistants, and made sure that three treatment rooms at the former Maumee Valley Hospital were properly equipped.

He had a long record of community involvement. He was a former president of the Toledo Dental Society. He was a longtime board member and president of the Health Planning Association of Northwest Ohio, which for years had the authority to weigh in when a hospital or medical facility wanted to add beds, procedures, or equipment.

He took part in the local society of dentistry for children. He became a board member of the Lucas County Unit of the American Cancer Society, inspired by his brother, a cancer care physician.

“He was always reading and learning and an early adopter,” his son said. “He was a good consensus builder, and when there wasn’t a consensus, he had no trouble making a decision.”

He also spoke publicly on health and dentistry-related topics and was a supporter of the Global Medical Mission Hall of Fame Foundation.

“He was easygoing and enjoyed life and made a contribution every day,” said Lawrence Conway, a retired University of Toledo finance professor and president of the hall of fame foundation.

The future dentist was born April 13, 1925, to Frieda and Morris Krakoff and graduated from high school in Barnesville, Ohio, where he grew up. During World War II, he was in the Army Air Corps and served as a radar operator and gunner aboard a P-61 Black Widow aircraft.

Mr. Krakoff received bachelor’s and dentistry degrees from Ohio State University. He and his wife came to Toledo in 1950.

Surviving are his wife, the former Corinne Goldman, whom he married July 4, 1948; sons, David and Steven Krakoff; brother, Irwin Krakoff; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at The Temple Congregation Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township, where he was a member. Arrangements are by Robert H. Wick/​Wisniewski Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Contact Mark Zaborney at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.