Dogs for Adoption

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 8/4

    Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control, outside the pound in Toledo.

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Aug. 1-2 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

German shepherd, black and white male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/​quality of life (rapid breathing, suffering, tested positive for highly contagious parvovirus, no transfer partner able to take); surrendered Aug. 1 by Keshia Jones, Glenwood Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered Aug. 1 by Dwayne Washington, North Erie Street, Toledo.

Beagle, tricolor male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/​quality of life (elderly, chronic severe allergic dermatitis, multiple large masses, dental disease, arthritic, chronic and pronounced muscle-wasting in legs, painful); surrendered July 23 by Renay Blakesley, Suder Avenue, Erie, Mich.

Chihuahua, tan male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/​quality of life (15 years old, difficulty getting up and walking, very stiff and shakes, severe dental disease, heart murmur, weakness in legs, pain); surrendered July 27 by Kim Oats, Kitchener Drive, Toledo.

Beagle/​Parson Russell terrier mix, tricolor female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (14 years old, tumors, ill, age-related issues, injured by another dog); surrendered Aug. 2 by Tamara Cooper, Angola Road, Holland.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

