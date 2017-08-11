Friday, Aug 11, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Dogs for Adoption

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 8/11

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • CTY-stewartxxp-3

    Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control, outside the pound in Toledo.

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

  • 20263-jpg

    I am a female, brown Chow Chow mix. My age is unknown. I have been at the shelter since Aug. 3.
  • n4stewartdogs

    (L-R): Luna Faye, Richard Stewart and Beaux Sampson.
20263-jpg

I am a female, brown Chow Chow mix. My age is unknown. I have been at the shelter since Aug. 3.

Enlarge

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dog killed

Dog killed Aug. 9 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Chow chow mix, brown female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/​quality of life (stiff hips and spine, pain, very few teeth, will not allow touch, unable to safely examine or treat); stray picked up Aug. 3 by a control officer at 3446 Upton Ave., Toledo.

Dog adopted

Dog adopted out Aug. 9 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” white and tan male; stray taken to shelter April 18 by Karen Reno, Willard Street, Toledo, from Oakmont Street and Oakdale Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs transferred

Dogs transferred Aug. 9 to the Toledo Area Humane Society under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull” mix, black and white male; stray picked up Aug. 9 by a control officer at 560 Spring Grove Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white female; stray picked up Aug. 9 by a control officer at 4047 Hearthstone Pl., Toledo.

Great Dane, gray and white female; surrendered Aug. 9 by Morgan Banks, Watson Avenue, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…