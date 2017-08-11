Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 8/11

I am a female, brown Chow Chow mix. My age is unknown. I have been at the shelter since Aug. 3. Enlarge

Dog killed

Dog killed Aug. 9 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Chow chow mix, brown female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/​quality of life (stiff hips and spine, pain, very few teeth, will not allow touch, unable to safely examine or treat); stray picked up Aug. 3 by a control officer at 3446 Upton Ave., Toledo.

Dog adopted

Dog adopted out Aug. 9 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” white and tan male; stray taken to shelter April 18 by Karen Reno, Willard Street, Toledo, from Oakmont Street and Oakdale Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs transferred

Dogs transferred Aug. 9 to the Toledo Area Humane Society under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull” mix, black and white male; stray picked up Aug. 9 by a control officer at 560 Spring Grove Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white female; stray picked up Aug. 9 by a control officer at 4047 Hearthstone Pl., Toledo.

Great Dane, gray and white female; surrendered Aug. 9 by Morgan Banks, Watson Avenue, Toledo.

