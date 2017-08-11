Friday, Aug 11, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Food

Maumee Summer Fair kicks off Friday

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • MAUMEEFEST13-3

    Trevor Deeter, owner of Deet's BBQ, grills ribs during the Taste of Maumee in 2016 during the Maumee Summer Fair.

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

  • MAUMEEFEST13-2

    Newlyweds Nicole and Jimmy Vasill of Graytown share a beef brisket sandwich together during Taste of Maumee in 2016 at the Maumee Summer Fair.

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

MAUMEEFEST13-2

Newlyweds Nicole and Jimmy Vasill of Graytown share a beef brisket sandwich together during Taste of Maumee in 2016 at the Maumee Summer Fair.

THE BLADE
Enlarge | Buy This Image

The 40th annual Maumee Summer Fair kicks off Friday in uptown Maumee.

The festivities begin Friday night with the Taste of Maumee, featuring 14 restaurants. The kids fun zone offers several games, pony rides, and inflatables.

Live music will include The 25s and Not Fast Enuff from 5 p.m. until midnight.

More than 130 vendors will line the streets Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Summer Fair parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by a classic car show.

The fenced-in beer garden will be open both nights for adults 21 and older.

For more information, visit maumeesummerfair.com.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…