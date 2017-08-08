Letter of the day: Vaccinations help protect all of us

With all due respect to the Aug. 2 letter writer, I would say that all kids do need vaccines (”Do kids really need vaccines?”).

It obviously would protect the child from certain diseases, but it would also protect unsuspecting individuals who come in contact with children in the contagious stage of diseases.

In 1960, I was unknowingly exposed to German measles when I was two months pregnant. As a result, my daughter was born with incurable deafness. Had the child carrying the infection been immunized against measles, my daughter would not have had to struggle her whole life against the prejudice, isolation, and indignation that is often heaped upon children and adults with disabilities.

So my response is a resounding yes. Children really do need vaccinations for the general welfare of our whole society.

JUDITH PAUL

Temperance, Mich.

