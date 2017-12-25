To the editor: Tax bill not a good holiday gift

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan praises the Republican tax bill at an enrollment ceremony at the Capitol in Washington Dec. 21. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

First, the GOP gave the Pentagon funding goodies. Then they rammed through an unread, ill-considered, tax bill that shifts more wealth to the rich while increasing the nation’s deficit.

They also removed the individual mandate that helps fund health care. Soon they will be claiming a lack of financial resources to pay the bills, so there will be decreases in Social Security and Medicare.

I am a middle-class taxpayer who would rather pay taxes than receive their gift of coal for Christmas. Shame on them for abandoning the middle class and the citizens of America to make the rich richer.

DAVID J. NEUENDORFF

Scottwood Avenue

Click here to submit a letter to the editor | View our Behind The Readers’ Forum series

If you want change, get out and vote

The lack of honesty, integrity, dignity, and respectability in our leaders is frightening.

Many people keep thinking that their vote doesn’t matter. Well, I guess those African-American women in Alabama sure made a difference.

AMY BECKLER

Green Valley Drive

Don’t attack the messenger

How disappointing to see Ed Rogers question the professionalism of Robert Mueller (Dec. 12, “Mueller has some explaining to do about team”).

Republicans showered Mr. Mueller with praise for his independence and fairness when he was appointed, but now that he’s turning up the heat on Republicans, they are trying to paint him as biased and out of control.

Mueller critics litter their arguments with claims that have been clearly debunked in the past, hoping that shooting the messenger will cripple the investigation. This is disinformation.

BOB BEACH

Maumee