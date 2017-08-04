Toledo man grazed by bullet Wednesday morning

A bullet grazed a man during a North Toledo shooting.

Toledo police responded about 2:34 a.m. Wednesday to gunfire in the 2800 block of Lagrange Street. Anthony Woods said he was walking in the area when three unknown men approached and soon began firing, police said.

Mr. Woods, 35, of Toledo, was grazed in the left arm. He refused medical treatment, police said.

Eighty-six people have been shot this year in Toledo, according to a Blade review of police records.