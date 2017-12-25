Driver hurt seriously in single-vehicle crash

A Toledo man was hurt seriously in a single-vehicle crash early Monday on Bancroft Street in western Lucas County, the Ohio Highway Patrol said.

Jordan Bonds, 22, who was driving, was trapped in the sport utility vehicle for a time, troopers said. After he was extricated, he was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, where a spokesman did not release his condition.

Passengers in the vehicle, Delawuan Reynolds, 22, and Kimbrance Slay, 21, both of Toledo, suffered minor injuries and were treated at area hospitals, troopers said.

Mr. Bonds was driving west on Bancroft west of North Irwin Road about 2 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, troopers said.