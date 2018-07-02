Highway Patrol trooper promoted

SANDUSKY — The Ohio Highway Patrol has promoted a trooper to sergeant and assigned him as assistant post commander in Sandusky.
Sgt. Jeff Kaess' promotion was made official last week. He has been with the state patrol since 2000.
He has worked at the Sandusky and Elyria posts, and the Warren and Cleveland district investigations units.
