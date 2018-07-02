Monday, Jul 02, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Seven children, adult deemed safe after accidental fire

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Toledo police and firefighters pulled seven children and an adult from a North Toledo fire early Sunday.

Kejuan Patterson of the 1400 block of North Erie Street told officials she heard the home’s fire alarms sounding shortly after midnight Sunday, said Toledo fire Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a department spokesman. 

Ms. Patterson reportedly checked the hallway, which was filled with smoke. She gathered seven children into a room with access to a second-floor balcony, Private Rahe said. 

Toledo police and fire arrived at the scene nearly simultaneously and forced entry into the residence, the spokesman said. 

Crews were able to get all the children and Ms. Patterson down from the second floor, Private Rahe said. 

The fire is determined to be accidental by unattended food on the stove, Private Rahe said. 

Related Items , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…