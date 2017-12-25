Port board leadership hung up over historic rule against third term

A dispute over whether the board of directors of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority should ditch a longstanding practice of not allowing a third consecutive term as chairman has contributed to a stalemate over the board’s leadership status for 2018.

The 13-member board was set to vote for a new slate of leadership at its meeting Dec. 21, but got hung up when the only candidate for chairman was James Tuschman, who is finishing his second one-year term.

Board member Angela Price said the board should not set aside a longstanding rule that has been used in the past to keep people from being re-elected as chairman, including current board member Bill Carroll and past board member Opie Rollison.

Ms. Price said her objection was not a comment on Mr. Tuschman’s service as chairman.

“Opie wanted to serve three terms and he couldn’t. I just want to make sure we do it right,” Ms. Price said. “It bothers me that we’re making an exception here.”

Nadeem Salem, chairman of the nominating committee, said no one else expressed interest in the chairmanship other than Mr. Tuschman.

“It was a precedent but it was not a law,” Mr. Salem said. “We canvassed the board, we asked for nominations. We had one nomination for chairman of the board.”

Mr. Carroll said, it bothers him also, adding he has no objection to the job Mr. Tuschman has been doing. He suggested the chairman be allowed to serve one two-year term.

“But you can’t have three [years]. Then it becomes a monarchy,” he said.

Asked during the open meeting if he would serve as chairman again, having done it twice, Mr. Carroll said he would be willing.

The dispute turned heated when board member Bernard “Pete” Culp said he was told in the past that there was a strict policy against a third consecutive term, and accused Mr. Salem of misleading him.

After about 15 minutes of debate, the board opted to table the question of chairmanship. One potential outcome, suggested by several members, is a change in the board’s bylaws.

Mr. Tuschman said the problem is arising because there’s been a heavy turnover of members recently — including two members who resigned before their terms were up due to changes in their employment status. He said that interrupted the normal progression of members cycling through leadership roles.

Also contributing to the upset was board member John Szuch opted last year not to serve another term as vice-chairman during 2017.

The port board is made up of six members appointed by the city, six members appointed by the county, and one jointly appointed. All serve four-year terms.

Contact Tom Troy at tomtroy@theblade.com, 419-724-6058, or on Twitter @TomFTroy.