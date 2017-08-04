Real estate transfers: 8/4

LUCAS COUNTY
July 24-28, 2017
43412
Residential
Frobase Joseph H & Helen E to Sharlow Ricky L & Dawn Or Survtc, 8202 Brown Rd, Curtice, $435,000, (7/25)
Miller Donald F Sr & Brenda K to Desko Stephen J & Patricia (orsurvtc), 1161 S North Curtice Rd, Curtice, $64,000, (7/26)
Moore Bryan to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 566 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $5,000, (7/27)
Moore Bryan to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 569 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $5,000, (7/27)
Moore Bryan to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 570 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $5,000, (7/27)
Webber Michael I & Sharona to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 573 Howard Rd, Curtice, $1,500, (7/27)
Moore Bryan to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 573 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $5,000, (7/27)
Nolan Jean Pamela to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 577 Howard Rd, Curtice, $1,500, (7/27)
Nicely Charles & Dawn to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 578 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $1,000, (7/27)
Nicely Charles & Dawn to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 617 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $1,000, (7/27)
Nicely Charles & Dawn to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 621 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $1,000, (7/27)
Moore Bryan to John Gradel & Sons Farms Inc, 821 Westmore Rd, Curtice, $5,000, (7/27)
Spitler Joshua B to Pennymac Holdings LLC, 10440 Jerusalem Rd, Curtice, $34,667, (7/28)
43504
Residential
Seger Joyce Etal to Seger Joyce A Trustee Etal, 6143 N Lathrop Rd, Berkey, $0, (7/26)
43528
Commercial
Ram Marketing Inc to Mccollum Jody, 6501 Angola Rd, Holland, $900,000, (7/24)
Ram Marketing Inc to Mccollum Jody, 6501 Angola Rd, Holland, $900,000, (7/24)
Ram Marketing Inc to Mccollum Jody, 6501 Angola Rd, Holland, $900,000, (7/24)
Ram Marketing Inc to Mccollum Jody, 6501 Angola Rd, Holland, $900,000, (7/24)
Ram Marketing Inc to Mccollum Jody, 6501 Angola Rd, Holland, $900,000, (7/24)
Ram Marketing Inc to Mccollum Jody, 6501 Angola Rd, Holland, $900,000, (7/24)
Ram Marketing Inc to Mccollum Jody, 6501 Angola Rd, Holland, $900,000, (7/24)
Residential
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Dsv Spv3 LLC, 432 S Mccord Rd, Holland, $13,805, (7/24)
Woods Brian to Wilson Abdul K & Spring Orsurvtc, 2046 Brent Valley Rd, Holland, $218,100, (7/24)
Delatorre Felipe F & Susan R to Duquette Richard H & Partricia A Co-trs, 741 E Shoreline Dr, Holland, $87,900, (7/25)
Hatcher Jerry L to Roshong Valerie J, 1958 Holloway Rd, Holland, $168,000, (7/25)
King Jeffery D & Kim D to King Jeffery D & Kim D, 8037 Lea Ct, Holland, $0, (7/26)
Chiaia Nicolas L & Margaret L to Jennings Zachary & Krystal (orsurvtc), 6914 Kranz Rd, Holland, $167,500, (7/27)
Chase Terrie L to Korte Kimberly Anne, 1250 Albon Rd, Holland, $149,500, (7/28)
Payne Eldon M Sr & Rosiel to Payne Rosie L, 328 Red Cedar Ct, Holland, $0, (7/28)
43537
Agricultural
Sact Inc An Ohio Corporation to Jerome Capitol LLC, 6735 Monclova Rd, Maumee, $850,000, (7/26)
Commercial
Professional Offices Iii Limited,an Ohio to George F Eyde Family LLC, 1682 Woodlands Dr, Maumee, $6,820,000, (7/28)
Professional Offices Iii Limited, An Oh to George F Eyde Family LLC, 1684 Woodlands Dr, Maumee, $6,820,000, (7/28)
Professional Offices Iii Limited,an Ohio to George F Eyde Family LLC, 1684 Woodlands Dr, Maumee, $6,820,000, (7/28)
Professional Offices Iii Limited,an Ohio to George F Eyde Family LLC, 1775 Woodlands Dr, Maumee, $6,820,000, (7/28)
Residential
Cornelison Rickey J Jr & Judy A to Emenegger Judy A & John M (orsurvtc), 817 Corey St, Maumee, $0, (7/24)
Holmes Michael J to Meyers Scott E & Kari L (orsurvtc), 2952 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $115,000, (7/24)
Rizzo Michael L & Barbaraa to Rizzo Michael L, 513 Mcintyre Ln, Maumee, $0, (7/24)
Shields Dale A & Nancy A to Shields Monica B, 1157 Hugo Ave, Maumee, $0, (7/24)
Van Tassel Phyllis Trustee to Ulrich Carol A Successor Trustee, 7205 Compass Point Ct, Maumee, $0, (7/24)
Strole Jon J Tr to Guth Elisha E, 724 Inwood Pl, Maumee, $166,000, (7/25)
Murphy Deborah M to Hilger Justin W & Heather L Orsurvtc, 2403 River Rd, Maumee, $118,000, (7/25)
Kapp Frank L & Jessica to Kapp Frank L & Jessica, 2746 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $0, (7/25)
Beauch Michelle R (trustee) to Karamol Daniel G & Amanda J (orsurvtc), 3032 West Course Rd, Maumee, $275,000, (7/25)
Lammers Guy N Etal to Riley David A & Caroline Y (orsurvtc), 910 Pierce St, Maumee, $135,000, (7/25)
Grier Andrew S to Swansinger Allison, 1218 Kirk St, Maumee, $123,000, (7/25)
Frahn George C & Ann M to Best William E & Mary A Or Survtc, 7801 Oak Leaf Ct, Maumee, $372,900, (7/26)
Pertz Annette M & Frank E to Cantu Cory B & Megan R Or Survtc, 2419 Heathcoe Ct, Maumee, $220,000, (7/26)
Keil Ryan A to Couture Christopher & Melissa Orsurvtc, 2251 Kingston Dr, Maumee, $180,000, (7/26)
Tiller Eric J to Georgevich Dimitri & Carol (orsurvtc), 661 Dussel Dr, Maumee, $140,000, (7/26)
Sact Inc An Ohio Corporation to Jerome Capitol LLC, 4730 Jerome Rd, Maumee, $850,000, (7/26)
Sact Inc An Ohio Corporation to Jerome Capitol LLC, 4736 Jerome Rd, Maumee, $850,000, (7/26)
Sact Inc An Ohio Corporation to Jerome Capitol LLC, 4740 Jerome Rd, Maumee, $850,000, (7/26)
Sact Inc An Ohio Corporation to Jerome Capitol LLC, 4746 Jerome Rd, Maumee, $850,000, (7/26)
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Louka Shereen, 7901 Quail Creek Rd, Maumee, $439,100, (7/26)
Wesolowski Kimberly S Trustee Of The to Lowell Nicole E, 309 E John St, Maumee, $144,000, (7/26)
Rose Nathan A & Jennifer W Seagertto Mcneill Taylor A Et Al, 1904 Crystal Ave, Maumee, $80,000, (7/26)
Ashe Thomas P to Monclova Medical LLC, 6002 Monclova Rd, Maumee, $195,000, (7/26)
Dartt Mary Rose to O’hearn Diane Etal, 1328 Birch Ave, Maumee, $0, (7/26)
Charter William R to Stoner Charles J, 213 E Indiana Ave, Maumee, $48,000, (7/26)
Charter William R to Stoner Charles J, 213 E Indiana Ave, Maumee, $48,000, (7/26)
Brogan Allan J & Eldora C, Trustees to Vanderhorst Michael A & Terese A Carey, 1312 River Rd, Maumee, $415,000, (7/26)
Ankenbrandt Christine K Etal to Ankenbrandt Andrew C & Andrea M, 510 E John St, Maumee, $0, (7/27)
Ankenbrandt Christine K Etal to Ankenbrandt Andrew C & Andrea M, 516 E John St, Maumee, $0, (7/27)
Drouillard Joseph M & Camille A to Drouillard Joseph M & Camille A Trustees, 2845 West Course Rd, Maumee, $0, (7/27)
Flussi John to Flussi John, 6617 Garden Rd, Maumee, $0, (7/27)
Smith Shirley E to Smith Shirley E, 2826 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $0, (7/27)
Phillips James M to Tucker Patrick A & Shelby Lynn, 1011 Anderson Ave, Maumee, $155,000, (7/27)
Phillips James M to Tucker Patrick A & Shelby Lynn, 1013 Anderson Ave, Maumee, $155,000, (7/27)
Phillips James M to Tucker Patrick A & Shelby Lynn, 1015 Anderson Ave, Maumee, $155,000, (7/27)
Michalak George S to Potter Teresa G, 4540 Harbour Creek Ct, Maumee, $165,000, (7/28)
Smith Kathleen E to Westfall Russell Jr, 629 Midfield Dr, Maumee, $136,000, (7/28)
43542
Commercial
Department Of Transporation State Of Ohi to Aero Beech LTD Gibraltar Excavating Etal, 10202 Maumee Western Rd, Monclova, $0, (7/25)
Residential
Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc to Saba Home Builders, LLC An Ohio Limited, 7891 Iron Horse Rd, Monclova, $45,000, (7/24)
Department Of Transporation State Of Ohi to Aero Beech LTD Gibraltar Excavating Etal, 10230 Maumee Western Rd, Monclova, $0, (7/25)
Williams Christine to Gladieux Richard J & Mary C Trs Of The, 3946 Laplante Rd, Monclova, $164,550, (7/25)
Rygalski Emily L Etal to Dominiak Nicole R Et Al, 5967 Sweetgum Dr, Monclova, $437,000, (7/26)
Nicole Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Li to Nicole Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Li, 4831 Black Rd, Monclova, $0, (7/28)
43558
Agricultural
Kurth Deborah W to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, 2305 Wilkins Rd, Swanton, $374,331, (7/28)
Residential
Scherzer M J & J A to Smith Susan M, 11444 W Bancroft St, Swanton, $76,000, (7/25)
Willson Jake Etal Or Survtc to Findlay Richard J, 1107 S Raab Rd, Swanton, $139,000, (7/28)
43560
Agricultural
Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc to Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc, 9565 Sylvania Metamora Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/28)
Commercial
Zimmerman Daniel H &carolyn K to Zimmerman Daniel H &carolyn K, 5448 W Alexis Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Residential
Huey Lauren to Dusseau David N & Sarah M (orsurvtc), 5753 Phillips Ave, Sylvania, $163,000, (7/25)
Stahle Christine S to Hauptman Cathryn A & William Reed, 5530 Maple Creek Blvd, Sylvania, $280,000, (7/25)
Daniels Jane E to Hoffheins Jane E, 5472 Allison Ln, Sylvania, $0, (7/25)
Mills Michael B Jr & Katina L to Jang Hansori, 8911 White Eagle, Sylvania, $311,000, (7/25)
Edgebrook Development Company, LLC An to Avery Janice M, 5935 Pine Tree Pl, Sylvania, $188,051, (7/26)
Fugazzi James A Trustee to Borgess Jason M & Pamela A (orsurvtc), 7152 Copperwood Ln, Sylvania, $436,000, (7/26)
Ferguson Eric J & Christie Routel to Flores Richard A & Jodie Or Survtc, 4819 Whitebirch Ct, Sylvania, $287,000, (7/26)
Smith Amy B to Garland Emily M & Jordan A Or Survtc, 6747 Roosevelt Dr, Sylvania, $139,500, (7/26)
Kujawski Cody to Simon Jennifer, 3230 Centennial Rd, Sylvania, $1,400, (7/26)
Yonovitz Stephen B to Yonovitz Stephen B, 6036 N Centennial Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/26)
Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc T to Eide Joseph S & Stacey L (orsurvtc), 5625 Harris Hawk Ln, Sylvania, $280,900, (7/27)
Galbraith Donald to Galbraith Donald A & Judith A Roth, 5225 Mcgregor Ln, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Galbraith Donald to Galbraith Donald A & Judith A Roth, 5225 Mcgregor Ln, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Tellam David C & Michellel to Johnson Chad, 4938 Maryhill Rd, Sylvania, $98,825, (7/27)
Lumbrezer Andrew & Cassandra L to Lumbrezer Andrew, 5951 Allen Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Manera Nancy J to Manera Nancy J, 8329 Ledgestone Ave, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Walsh Gregory J & Tanna L to Walsh Gregory J & Tanna L, 4604 Wickford Dr, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Nowakowski John E & Cynthia to Zapiecki Joel E & Karina (orsurvtc), 6401 Ravine Dr, Sylvania, $310,000, (7/27)
Zimmerman Carolyn K to Zimmerman Carolyn K, 5456 Alexis Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Zimmerman Daniel H & Carolyn K to Zimmerman Daniel H & Carolyn K, 5434 W Alexis Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Zimmerman Daniel H & Carolyn K to Zimmerman Daniel H & Carolyn K, 5438 Alexis Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/27)
Comes Charles L & Ann G to Comes Charles L, 6058 Jeffrey Ln, Sylvania, $0, (7/28)
Bfg Rental Properties LTD to Gaiffe Ethan C, 7031 Altara Dr, Sylvania, $135,000, (7/28)
Miller James J & Iris L to Lafata Jeffrey J & Amy A Or Survtc, 5148 Olde Ridge Rd, Sylvania, $230,000, (7/28)
Lanigan Suzanne M to Lanigan Suzanne M, 4611 Country Walk Ln, Sylvania, $0, (7/28)
Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio, to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 9142 Beautiful Ln, Sylvania, $85,000, (7/28)
Mulhern Barbara L to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio, 9152 Beautiful Ln, Sylvania, $100,000, (7/28)
Meyer James R & Linda A to Meyer James R, 7955 Millford Dr, Sylvania, $0, (7/28)
Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio, Inc., to Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio, Inc., 9555 Sylvania Metamora Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/28)
Nowicki Jason & Sarah to Nowicki Jason, 5204 Whiteford Rd, Sylvania, $0, (7/28)
43566
Agricultural
R & M Schwartz, LLC to Mb Investments Of Nwo LLC, 7050 Anthony Wayne Trl, Waterville, $95,980, (7/24)
Commercial
Browning Masonic Community,inc. An Ohio to Browning Masonic Community,inc. An Ohio, 8900 S River Rd, Waterville, $0, (7/26)
Residential
Hoile Michael A Etal to Hoile Michael A & Francie M (orsurvtc), 5946 Arrowhead Dr, Waterville, $0, (7/25)
Butcher Ronald M & Martha A to Butcher Ronald M & Martha A, 1061 Farnsworth Rd, Waterville, $0, (7/28)
43571
Agricultural
Midland Agency Of Nwo Inc Trustee to Nwo Speculations LLC, An Ohio LLC, 7030 Finzel Rd, Whitehouse, $0, (7/27)
Residential
Cook Gary & Stacy to Macko John & Amy Crim, 10912 Winslow Rd, Whitehouse, $296,000, (7/24)
Peters Michelle L to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 6521 Lenderson Ave, Whitehouse, $89,808, (7/25)
Edgevale Investments LLC An Ohio LLC to Hehl Michael D & Courtney B (orsurvtc), 9537 Stallion Cir, Whitehouse, $53,900, (7/26)
J Thomas Signature Builders LLC to J Thomas Signature Builders LTD, 9829 Julianna Ln, Whitehouse, $0, (7/26)
Bucher Matthew P to Patterson Stanley E & Linda S Or Survtc, 12965 Neapolis Waterville, Whitehouse, $72,000, (7/26)
43602
Residential
Mixon Early to Brown Donald W & Melody L, 713 Fernwood Ave, Toledo, $1, (7/25)
43604
Residential
Red Cat Ohio Investment Corp to Explorer Realty LLC, 1632 Champlain St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Baltazar Andres & Marycarmen to James Michael Allen, 1328 N Michigan St, Toledo, $2,000, (7/25)
43605
Commercial
Padsco LLC to Ddm Ventures LLC, 518 Platt St, Toledo, $62,500, (7/26)
Landes Bonnie G to Ace Chasteen & Partners LLC, 1023 Starr Ave, Toledo, $50,000, (7/28)
Residential
Your Vanguard Investments LLC An Ohio to 603 Dearborn LLC, 603 Dearborn Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Your Vanguard Investments LLC An Ohio Li to Ddm Ventures LLC, 346 Parker Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Rupert Michiel J to Federal Homes Loan Mortgage Corporation, 346 Heffner St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Klosinski Louis E &mary L to Klosinski Louis E, 516 Euclid Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Mcvicker Joanne A to Brown Annette K, 455 Howland Ave, Toledo, $42,000, (7/25)
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Dsv Spv2 LLC, 938 Wardell St, Toledo, $7,505, (7/25)
Garcia Adolfo Sr to Shiffler Ernest & Sharon Orsurvtc, 111 Heffner St, Toledo, $53,000, (7/25)
Gift Donald & Brenda Or Survtc to Gift Jonathan, 1939 Price St, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Burnard Joseph E & Maryann to Jbur LLC An Ohio LLC, 829 Dearborn Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Burnard Joseph E & Maryann to Jbur LLC An Ohio LLC, 833 Dearborn Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Krontz Jeremy & Christina to Danchan Holdings Lp, 934 Wardell St, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Holliday Kenneth P & Dories M to Holliday Kenneth Allen, 1708 Delence St, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Kidwell Terrance K & Deborah L to Kidwell Deborah L, 712 Parker Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Garcia Marisol to Yarber Kennedy Junnell, 645 Oswald St, Toledo, $100, (7/27)
U S Bank National Association As Trustee to Young Charity, 1422 Mott Ave, Toledo, $13,000, (7/27)
Szczerbiak Joseph A to Brown John Frances Jr, 541 Earl St, Toledo, $1, (7/28)
Cypress Point LLC to Canino Taylor Etal, 2510 Consaul St, Toledo, $2,000, (7/28)
Dugan Thomas A Etal to Dugan Thomas A, 218 Longdale Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
V & J Real Estate LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 635 Willard St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Cruz Humberto to Hsbc Bank Usa National Assoc, 1031 Freedom St, Toledo, $12,667, (7/28)
Cypress Point Mhp LLC to Mason Dustin, 2510 Consaul St, Toledo, $100, (7/28)
Us Bank National Association Aka Us Bank to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 1414 Lebanon St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Bovee Helen Etal to Weott William Etal, 1120 Clark St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Jackson Edward W &delores to Ziegler Matthew Edward & Edward John Or, 1048 Forsythe St, Toledo, $1,000, (7/28)
Utilities
Norfolk Southern Combinedrailroad Subsid to Norfolk Southern Combinedrailroad Subsid, 0, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43606
Commercial
Ali Bassam Abdo to Coronado Chrystian A Jara, 3540 Monroe St, Toledo, $11,000, (7/24)
Residential
Investment Property Specialists, LLC to Explorer Realty LLC, 1401 Palmetto Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Kaitaniak Melvin J & Dolores to Fobbs Eddie D, 2923 Gunckel Blvd, Toledo, $72,000, (7/24)
Horton Floyd & Catherine Trustees to Jackson Esque Ramone Jr, 2460 Parkview Ave, Toledo, $1,500, (7/24)
Kinor Mary Ann to Kinor Leonard Etal, 3402 Cheltenham Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Moffatt Robert M & Pamela D to Moffatt Robert M & Pamela D Trustees Of, 3307 Woodley Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Marciniak Rodger A to Moldawsky Stephanie, 3413 Cheltenham Rd, Toledo, $92,000, (7/24)
Barrand Steven P Jr & Patricia A to Spino Aaron C, 3204 Lincolnshire Blvd, Toledo, $115,000, (7/25)
Silvas David to Toledo Ella LLC An Ohio Limited, 2540 Ayers Ave, Toledo, $7,250, (7/25)
Xiao Hui to Abuelgasim-hussien Ola, 1923 Milburn Ave, Toledo, $17,000, (7/26)
Doerfler Richard H & Annei to Bonwell Eric J, 4112 Talwood Ln, Toledo, $257,000, (7/26)
Johnson Keith E Etal to Butts Edwina E, 1808 Freeman St, Toledo, $5,000, (7/26)
Jones Jack F to Claypool Christine Suc Trustee, 2316 Cheltenham Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Heckard Eddie & Teresa to Fail John Etal, 2290 Rosedale Ave, Toledo, $15,000, (7/26)
Cunningham Brian S & Carla J to Goldberg Adrienne, 3128 Aldringham Rd, Toledo, $123,500, (7/26)
Leitner Andrew D to Leitner Andrew D Trustee, 2924 Jodore Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Spitnale Matthew J Etal to Rahe Brittany Amber Etal, 3430 Maxwell Rd, Toledo, $112,750, (7/26)
U.s. Bank National Association As Tr to First York Financial LLC, 1845 Jermain Dr, Toledo, $23,600, (7/27)
Davis Charlotte A to Gist Kelvin, 1005 W Woodruff Ave, Toledo, $18,000, (7/27)
Levey Patricia D to Levey Patricia Devolder Trustee Of The, 2581 Olde Brookside Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Newsom Karin to Martone Thomas & M Frances (orsurvtc), 2090 Hawthorne Rd, Toledo, $301,000, (7/27)
Vogtsberger Lois M Trustee to Parker Jennifer J Successor Trustee, 3164 Aldringham Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Rouen Michael J Trustee to Thornsberry Christine A, 2254 Drummond Rd, Toledo, $202,500, (7/27)
Kasack Peter to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, 2612 Ledyard Ave, Toledo, $41,334, (7/28)
Kasack Peter to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, 3505 Wyckliffe Pkwy, Toledo, $41,334, (7/28)
Timmers Kathryn L to Timmers Kathryn L, 3021 Hardale Blvd, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43607
Commercial
Williams Gloria A to Soul City Boxing Gym Inc, 803 Junction Ave, Toledo, $10,000, (7/26)
Williams Gloria A to Soul City Boxing Gym Inc, 807 Junction Ave, Toledo, $10,000, (7/26)
350 Ryder, LTD., An Ohio Limited Liabili to Wu Mark Yi-sheun, 410 Ryder Rd, Toledo, $250,000, (7/26)
Exempt
Toledo City Of, An Oh Municipal Corp to Center Of Hope Community Baptist Church, 1669 Palmwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Residential
Arney Dorothy M to Arney Dorothy M, 2287 Westmonte Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Carson Aleathia M to Carson Khary, 1140 Palmwood Ave, Toledo, $11,200, (7/24)
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Dsv Spv3 LLC, 1318 Addington Rd, Toledo, $5,355, (7/24)
Investment Property Specialists, LLC to Explorer Realty LLC, 2152 Alvin St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Thompson John C Jr to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1705 Acorn Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Murphy Verna Rita to Murphy Mark K, 1034 Klondike St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Stay Power Investments LLC An Ohio Limit to Sunan Enterprises LLC, 1602 Vance St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Dilworth Walter A & Mariee to Dilworth Walter A & Marie E Etal, 2115 Allenby Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Helm Barbara to Hannah Antoinne Etal, 1243 Norwood Ave, Toledo, $1,000, (7/25)
Golladay Cheryl M to Shoemaker Shawna Marie, 1529 Indiana Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
A One Properties LLC to Toledo Ella LLC An Ohio Limited, 1519 Upton Ave, Toledo, $32,000, (7/25)
Early Berdneda to Green Sheila T Et Al, 627 Evesham Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Ismail Ahmad to St Tammany Parish Home Solutions LLC A, 1608 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $600, (7/26)
Strong Kenneth E to Strong Rashad, 730 N University St, Toledo, $1,000, (7/26)
Strong Kenneth E to Strong Rashad, 730 N University St, Toledo, $1,000, (7/26)
Krendl Justin Etal to Toledo Capital Partners LLC, 3204 Inverness Ave, Toledo, $55,000, (7/26)
Bovell Nikola Welcome- to Bovell Nikola Welcome- & Horace Alwyn Or, 418 N Hawley St, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Greater Metropolitan Title LLC As Truste to Fuller Toni J Paulvir-, 4105 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $45,000, (7/27)
Johnson Keith Edward to Willis Diane, 833 Burke Glen Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Buford Charles to Buford Charles Etal, 1676 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Lott Eleanor to Lucas County Land Reutilization, 4120 Redondo Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43608
Commercial
Cason Dana L to Forfeited Land, 2902 Higgins St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Residential
Goodlow Ronald L to Johnsn Terrance D, 1329 Peck St, Toledo, $0, (7/20)
Goodlow Ronald Lee to Johnsn Terrance D, 1331 Peck St, Toledo, $0, (7/20)
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Dsv Spv3 LLC, 45 E Oakland St, Toledo, $7,130, (7/24)
Cremeans Ruby to Halterman Loretta Etal, 3335 Jeannette Ave, Toledo, $25,000, (7/24)
Midfirst Bank to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs An Officer, 420 W Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Haythorne Tatriona M to Taylor Shavon, 2605 Locust St, Toledo, $9,000, (7/24)
Creekmore John M & Laura S to Creekmore John, 3401 Maple St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Creekmore John M & Laura S to Creekmore John, 3405 Maple St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Pawlowski Glenn Tr Etal to Pawlowski Glenn, 654 E Hudson St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Ladd Dana E to Joyner Ashley & Johnathan Orsurvtc, 2719 Elm St, Toledo, $2,800, (7/26)
Ladd Dana E to Joyner Ashley & Johnathan Orsurvtc, 348 Moss St, Toledo, $2,800, (7/26)
Huggins Sydney J to Wilson Charita, 287 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $15,000, (7/26)
Awls Jimmie to King Kendrick Jr, 292 W Park St, Toledo, $1, (7/27)
Root Amanda to Vasquez Eddie, 145 Dexter St, Toledo, $100, (7/27)
Gushard Krystal M to Williams Juwan N, 928 Peck St, Toledo, $100, (7/27)
Elbert Sandra A to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, 831 E Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Wilson Antonio Maurice to Forfeited Land, 1005 St John Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Jones James R & Christel M to Forfeited Land, 1804 Mulberry St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Greenburn Investments LLC to Forfeited Land, 223 Kosciusko St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Swearengen Arthur P to Lucas County Land Reutilization, 23 W Hudson St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Ortiz Anna M to Lucas County Land Reutilization, 3409 Franklin Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Satterthwaite Chris Etal to Satterthwaite Dianna, 305 Mettler St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43609
Commercial
Headley Edward D to Headley Edward D, 1549 Western Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Industrial
Slusser Melinda to Rollins Ernest, 1941 Air Line Ave, Toledo, $40, (7/24)
Slusser Melinda to Rollins Ernest, 1945 Air Line Ave, Toledo, $40, (7/24)
Residential
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Dsv Spv2 LLC, 923 Atlantic Ave, Toledo, $4,420, (7/24)
Red Cat Ohio Investment Corp to Explorer Realty LLC, 137 Gibbons St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Chemical Bank Successor By Merger To to Fannie Mae Aka Federal National, 605 Wright Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Mcgrain Carolyn to Federal National Mortgage Association, 2018 South Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Baker Larry to Hull Gordon D Jr, 830 Lorain St, Toledo, $1,000, (7/24)
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Dsv Spv1 LLC, 957 Fries Ave, Toledo, $13,175, (7/25)
Geis Michael Etal to Geis Michael, 1440 Colton St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Headley Edward D to Headley Edward D, 516 Geneva Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Headley Edward D to Headley Edward D, 535 Thad St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Headley Edward D to Headley Edward D, 739 Lodge Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Weiss Merle A to Presnell Frank Etal, 746 Brighton Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Headley Edward D to Sherman Jody, 208 Gibbons St, Toledo, $2,000, (7/25)
Headley Edward D to Sykes Deloris M, 212 Gibbons St, Toledo, $1,400, (7/25)
Russell Jean V to U S Bank National Association, 537 Spencer St, Toledo, $17,600, (7/25)
Weiss Merle A Etal to Weiss Adam, 432 Somerset St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Ries Billie R to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, 644 Elmdale Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
226 Properties LLC An Ohio LLC to Rankin Cucelia & Umair Asif Rishi Or, 811 Woodsdale Ave, Toledo, $35,000, (7/26)
Fleck Paula to Martens John, 1016 Orchard St, Toledo, $1, (7/27)
Snyder Christopher T to Yoder Lonnie J, 619 Toronto Ave, Toledo, $20,000, (7/27)
Wills Kenneth J Jr to Hardin Diane M, 607 Brysen Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Marck Joseph J & Elizabeth L to Kmf Toledo LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 910 Hampton Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Wipf Daniel & Thelma E M to Lucas County Land Reutilization, 410 Hiett Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Mowka David Alan & Maryjo to Mowka David Alan, 609 Andora Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Wiegand Ronald C to Snyder Jack, 1105 Colton St, Toledo, $882, (7/28)
43610
Residential
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Dsv Spv2 LLC, 344 Boston Pl, Toledo, $1,850, (7/25)
Kraft John K & Sarah A Johnston- to Holtsberry Kyla, 617 W Delaware Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Kraft John K & Sarah A Johnston- to Holtsberry Kyla, 619 W Delaware Ave, Toledo, $78,000, (7/28)
Foster Betty Jane to Ocutt Maureen, 432 Arcadia Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43611
Commercial
Asc Enterprises LTD to Mas Ventures LLC, 812 Matzinger Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Residential
Demars Jack J Successor Trustee Etal to Helminski Kevin J & Holly S (orsurvtc), 4457 285th St, Toledo, $75,000, (7/24)
Creekmore John & Laura to Creekmore John, 5449 Suder Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Wiezbenski Mary to Disbrow Kristen A Etal, 4830 291st St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Henry David M & Chantele D to Mccormick 106 LLC, 2328 Ottawa River Rd, Toledo, $106,667, (7/25)
Lafferty Jacquelyn Poulson- to Myers Properties Of Millbury, LLC An, 3628 Terrace Dr, Toledo, $29,100, (7/25)
Pac-perl Properties 1 LLCan Oregon LLC to Hughes Nathaniel, 2119 N Michigan St, Toledo, $1,200, (7/26)
Thompson Bethany J to Lankey James, 2350 Ottawa River Rd, Toledo, $129,000, (7/26)
Thompson Bethany J to Lankey James, 2350 Ottawa River Rd, Toledo, $129,000, (7/26)
N.e.d. LLC to Mikolaczyk Jonathan & Santanna, 1948 Northtowne Dr, Toledo, $87,000, (7/26)
Dalton Justin Michael to Brescol Rick Etal, 821 Ash St, Toledo, $7,000, (7/27)
Dalton Justin Michael to Brescol Rick Etal, 829 Ash St, Toledo, $7,000, (7/27)
Romstadt Carol A to Glave Gary & Linda (orsurvtc), 3076 Shoreland Ave, Toledo, $332,000, (7/27)
Essex Robert to Jc Residential LLC, 2609 108th St, Toledo, $28,000, (7/27)
Graver Joan E to Malathong David L & Krista S (orsurvtc), 2565 Pt Pleasant Way, Toledo, $129,900, (7/27)
Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to N.e.d. LLC An Oho LLC, 3554 Suder Ave, Toledo, $26,199, (7/27)
Nowicki Elizabeth L Etal to N.e.d., LLC, 5350 Grosse Pointe Pkwy, Toledo, $73,425, (7/27)
Boardman William R to Martinez Mandy B, 3015 121st St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Emerson Brian M to Us Bank National Association, 2841 117th St, Toledo, $52,000, (7/28)
Emerson Brian M to Us Bank National Association, 2845 117th St, Toledo, $52,000, (7/28)
43612
Commercial
Asc Enterprises An Ohio Corporation to Mas Ventures LLC, 0 Matzinger Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Asc Enterprises LTD to Mas Ventures LLC, 818 Matzinger Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Sigma Real Estate Holdings LLC to Tau Real Estate Holdings LLC, 3933 Torrance Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Henzler Kyle Raymond to M.r. Williams Construction Co. Limited, 4815 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $45,000, (7/26)
Roth Judith A to Roth Judith A & Donald A Galbraith, 1534 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Exempt
Federal National Mortgage Association to Lucas County Land Reutilization, 3945 Willys Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Residential
Polarek Sandra Kay Etal to Brescol Lisa M, 4632 Manorwood Rd, Toledo, $70,000, (7/24)
Kwiatkowski Michael R & Pamela to M K Housing LLC, 123 Gradolph St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Wischmann Jeffrey L to Palmer Dana, 3657 Torrance Dr, Toledo, $54,000, (7/24)
U.s. Bank National Association Aka U.s. to Secretary Of Housing And Urban, 628 Waybridge Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Kelly Jasen M to Tyson Kenyatta, 1020 Hawk St, Toledo, $780, (7/24)
Bailey Gloria to Carriage Way LLC, 5722 Telegraph Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Young Kelly K to Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage, 541 Custer Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Young Kelly K to Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage, 545 Custer Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Hornik Frank J & Mary E to Hornik Frank J, 40 Tyler St, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Labrecque Jennifer to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 3817 Burton Ave, Toledo, $23,450, (7/25)
Schultz Starr D &patricia to Schultz Patricia, 4710 Vermaas Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Jahan Khainur to Simons Christopher, 302 Gramercy Ave, Toledo, $21,450, (7/25)
Duran Angel M & Gina M to Tran Jessica M, 916 Waybridge Rd, Toledo, $69,000, (7/25)
Haase Todd A to Alomran Rami Hisham, 1124 Northville Dr, Toledo, $60,000, (7/26)
Snare Linda to Gipple Donald Sr & Rebecca (orsurvtc), 5110 Homeside Ave, Toledo, $59,000, (7/26)
Mack Raymond E to Mack Edward, 4333 Birchall Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Cyclops 4 LLC A Florida Limited Liabilit to Capital Concepts Northwest LLC, 447 Sunset Blvd, Toledo, $23,000, (7/27)
Braatz Veda L to Ensign Neil C Etal, 3838 Torrance Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Bevington Dennis R to Jc Residential LLC, 1657 Dartmoor Dr, Toledo, $31,500, (7/27)
Cruz Joe R Jr & Shannon L to Jpmorgan Chase Bank, National, 803 Waybridge Rd, Toledo, $38,667, (7/27)
N.e.d. Vi LLC to Pudban Chad, 1128 Northville Dr, Toledo, $89,900, (7/27)
N.e.d. Vi LLC to Pudban Chad, 1128 Northville Dr, Toledo, $89,900, (7/27)
Federal National Mortgage Association to Rocket Holdings LLC An Ohio LLC, 1564 Crestwood Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Brenot Robert F & Nataliee to Brenot Natalie E, 6024 E Benalex Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Hubay Donald J & Leona G to Hubay Leona G, 746 Linda Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Greater Metropolitan Title LLC Trustee to Thurmond Ebony Etal, 4138 Walker Ave, Toledo, $28,233, (7/28)
43613
Commercial
Greater Metropolitan Title, LLC As Trus to Hillview Apartments, LLC A Michigan, 6215 Jackman Rd, Toledo, $1,055,000, (7/28)
Residential
Bridge James M & Carol S to Elias Breana, 2894 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $96,500, (7/24)
Bridge James M & Carol S to Elias Breana, 2894 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $96,500, (7/24)
Hetzel Dean R & Rebecca to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 2546 Arletta St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Knous Meta Marie & Lori E to Knous Meta Marie, 1802 Marne Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Greater Metropolitan Title Inc Trustee to Meyer Richard A Jr, 5134 Elaine Dr, Toledo, $111,000, (7/24)
J Two Investments LLC An Ohio LLC to Miller Brad A & Patricia Etal, 5244 Winona Rd, Toledo, $105,000, (7/24)
Wise Robert J to Schultz Douglas R & Roxanna (orsurvtc), 4254 Garrison Rd, Toledo, $70,000, (7/24)
Otting Robert L to Wingerd Stephen A & Angela M (orsurvtc), 5909 Chippewa Rd, Toledo, $75,000, (7/24)
Baugh Niccole to Baugh Reginald, 5825 Dixon Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Smith Sean to Dandell LLC, 1957 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Weiss Merle A Etal to Weiss Adam, 1959 Brame Pl, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Maumee Valley Habitat For Humanity to Brown Jennifer, 2603 Oak Grove Pl, Toledo, $85,000, (7/26)
Wells Theodore &hollskin Beverly to Earl Baca LLC, 2757 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Sogunro Olutayo A to Fitzgerald Melissa A, 3844 Maxwell Rd, Toledo, $98,000, (7/26)
Winfield Dana A to Fuhrmann Brittany N, 3747 Woodmont Rd, Toledo, $113,900, (7/26)
Fry Robin Rae (trustee) to Hilt Sarah, 4138 Harris St, Toledo, $42,750, (7/26)
Knecht Dorothy R to Knecht Dorothy R, 3316 Morrell Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Leach Bobbie S to Lassiter Candace J, 4916 Elm Pl, Toledo, $135,500, (7/26)
Ramsey Marcia F to Ramsey Marcia F, 2114 Fairfax Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Gomez Jose F & Regina L to Cooper Lynnelle J, 2054 Mansfield Rd, Toledo, $55,000, (7/27)
Arnold Miranda to Eriken, LLC, 2526 Georgetown Ave, Toledo, $31,025, (7/27)
Morris Carole I to Felgner Kelsey J, 2743 Trimble Rd, Toledo, $76,500, (7/27)
Bokon Stacy J Etal to Hallett Andrew M, 3715 Maxwell Rd, Toledo, $129,000, (7/27)
Hartenfeld Ashlee N & Charles W Powell to Hartenfeld Ashlee N, 2537 Portsmouth Ave, Toledo, $10, (7/27)
Schaaf Jeffry M to Hoerner Michael R & Elizabeth A, 3710 Rushland Ave, Toledo, $119,000, (7/27)
Rofkar Ray A & Linda L to Mcdole Scott A & Kelly J Orsurvtc, 5910 Reinwood Dr, Toledo, $189,900, (7/27)
Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Ohio Cashflow LLC, 1815 Balkan Pl, Toledo, $16,000, (7/27)
Dyer Michael D to Pheasant Canyon, LLC, 1744 Bigelow St, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Robaszkiewicz Christina Maria Successor to Schurfeld Frederick Ernest, 3872 Crary Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Wanner Cathy Sue Etal to Wanner Cathy Sue Etal, 2520 Berdan Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Samson Jeffery A to Forfeited Land, 1838 Stahlwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Olrich Ronald L, Trustee to Huntington National Bank Successor, 3740 Doty Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Mann James Jr to Pearson Yolanda, 1775 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $1, (7/28)
Personal Touch Homes, LLC to Rhoades Patricia & Michael (orsurvtc), 1722 Talbot St, Toledo, $15,000, (7/28)
43614
Residential
Carter Eugene T & Carol A to Carter Carol A, 2314 Winterset Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Mcneely Janet K to Mcneely Janet K, 4522 Heathercove Place (private Rd), Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Union Home Mortgage Corp to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, 135 Amherst Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Chaplin William Scott Etal to Ashe Joseph V, 3632 Beverly Dr, Toledo, $90,600, (7/26)
Blachowski Thomas J to Bard Michael Dennis & Rebecca Dianne, 1559 Heatherton Dr, Toledo, $126,200, (7/26)
Georgevich Dimitri & Carol A to Grable Luke & Brittany (orsurvtc), 1730 Unity Ct, Toledo, $142,000, (7/26)
Ramsey Marcia F to Ramsey Marcia F, 3415 Oakway Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Pioch Beverly J to Schwochow Eric C & Karen S Or Survtc, 5676 Swan Creek Dr, Toledo, $180,000, (7/26)
Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc to Seiple Angela C, 2178 Brothan Dr, Toledo, $152,000, (7/26)
Roller Cynthia A & Matthew Thomas to Woo Brenda S, 1827 Winston Blvd, Toledo, $92,000, (7/26)
Chochard Rosemarie to Jechura Stanley P Poa Dated 7/6/2017, 3222 Penrose Ave, Toledo, $15,000, (7/27)
Mayer Nancy L to Mayer John G & Nancy L Trustees Of The, 1556 Charmaine Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Lerlie Stephen A to Meyer Jeremy S Etal, 2129 Glen Arbor Dr, Toledo, $145,500, (7/27)
Danyi Maureen L to Danyi Maureen L, 3263 Erawa Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Snyder Jeffrey A to Federal National Mortgage Association, 2812 Cragmoor Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Martin Randy & Erika G to Gerding Paul & Gabriella Or Survtc, 4203 Rugby Dr, Toledo, $116,000, (7/28)
Jacobs Craig E & Rachel M to Jacobs Craig E & Rachel M Co-trustees, 3407 Pineway Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Woodward William W & Kimberly L to Nations Lending Corporation, 3320 Oakway Dr, Toledo, $70,000, (7/28)
Pettis Bernard to Pettis Brittany, 3621 Lynbrook Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Reilly Eric M to Rauch Karen & Daniel, 3133 Strathmoor Ave, Toledo, $43,000, (7/28)
Equity Trust Company Custodian to Stultz James D, 4855 Claradale Rd, Toledo, $162,500, (7/28)
43615
Commercial
Orchard Creek Holdings LLC An Ohio Limit to Orchard Creek Holdings LLC An Ohio Limit, 6951 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (4/03)
Jackaustin Properties LLCan Ohio LLC to Mtj Holdings LTD, 5704 W Central Ave, Toledo, $624,000, (7/24)
Jackaustin Properties LLCan Ohio LLC to Mtj Holdings LTD, 5708 W Central Ave, Toledo, $624,000, (7/24)
Jackaustin Properties LLCan Ohio LLC to Mtj Holdings LTD, 5712 W Central Ave, Toledo, $624,000, (7/24)
Jackaustin Properties LLCan Ohio LLC to Mtj Holdings LTD, 5718 W Central Ave, Toledo, $624,000, (7/24)
Jackaustin Properties LLCan Ohio LLC to Mtj Holdings LTD, 5722 W Central Ave, Toledo, $624,000, (7/24)
Jackaustin Properties LLCan Ohio LLC to Mtj Holdings LTD, 5726 W Central Ave, Toledo, $624,000, (7/24)
Residential
Mcclain Floyd & Genina to Godbey Richard Allen, 340 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $3,000, (7/24)
Jlj Development Inc, An Ohio Corp to Jankowski Sally L, 1745 Brooklynn Park West, Toledo, $140,398, (7/24)
Quality Manufactured Home Sales Inc to Mcardle Chelsa Ann, 340 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $4,999, (7/24)
Burnat Alisha to Quality Manufactured Home Sales Inc, 340 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $250, (7/24)
Salyers Jerry Etal to Guzman Gilbert C, 2023 Olimphia Rd, Toledo, $90,000, (7/25)
Dossat Ronald W to Klosterman Cynthia A, 2450 Amara Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Jmb & Bab to Roberts Michael & Patti (orsurvtc), 5624 Forest Green Dr, Toledo, $189,000, (7/25)
Hartzfeldt Betty M to Romanova Nataliya S Etal, 5351 Rondeau St, Toledo, $37,000, (7/25)
Spino Steven to Sun Secured Financing LLC, 5001 South Ave, Toledo, $1, (7/25)
Mierzwiak Richard J & Joyce A to Palm Mark J & Lisa Or Survtc, 2248 St Charles Rd, Toledo, $27,000, (7/26)
Mierzwiak Richard J & Joyce A to Palm Mark J & Lisa Or Survtc, 2252 St Charles Rd, Toledo, $27,000, (7/26)
Mierzwiak Richard J & Joyce A to Palm Mark J & Lisa Or Survtc, 2252 St Charles Rd, Toledo, $27,000, (7/26)
Murry Rebecca J & Zacharyj to Rudnicki Danielle J, 3733 Willowlane Dr, Toledo, $160,000, (7/26)
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Seiler Jeff, 5726 Fryer Ave, Toledo, $27,469, (7/26)
Harner Michael L to Area Title Agency, Inc As Trustee, 172 Arklow Dr, Toledo, $9,290, (7/27)
Davis Eric G & Margaret Elogwood- to Davis Eric G, 2111 Harlan Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Marshall Mary R to Ernst Steven R, 5724 Sloan Rd, Toledo, $129,900, (7/27)
Charles Rose Marie to Jonsson Nicole K & Kristjan Orsurvtc, 124 Abbotswood Dr, Toledo, $83,800, (7/27)
Lewis F D & S J to Lewis Deborah A, 5936 Cook Dr, Toledo, $73,000, (7/27)
Trumbull James N & Debbie K (trustees) to Reyna Brian L, 1019 Park Ln, Toledo, $79,900, (7/27)
Samberg Penni S & Kelly Mayhugh to Samberg Peter J & Penni S (orsurvtc), 624 Meadowchase Ln, Toledo, $72,502, (7/27)
Gerhart Virginia M to Wood Susan D & John W Gerhart, 638 Koch Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Zeh Rodney W & Ruthann to Zeh Ruthann, 7009 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Florence Royce T Jr to Florence Christina V, 2121 Oakhaven Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc As to January Lori L & John J (orsurvtc), 5832 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $84,900, (7/28)
Kelbley Carmell S & David M to Kelbley David M & Carmell S Trustees For, 3618 Naples Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
La Fond Nancy J to La Fond Nancy J Etal Or Survtc, 2521 Orchard Hills Blvd, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Penn Keenan L to Penn Keenan L, 101 Stillwater Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Smolinski Joseph W to Smolinski Charlene M, 5052 Chatham Valley Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Smolinski Joseph W to Smolinski Charlene M, 5052 Chatham Valley Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Mccord Franklin & Veronica to Wilimington Savings Fund Society Fsb, 5241 Pickfair Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
Wolff W Jeffrey & Kimberly to Wolff Kimberly M Trustee Of The Kimberly, 46 Exmoor, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43616
Commercial
Reynolds Shirley A (trustee) to Reynolds Todd V Successor Trustee, 3205 Consaul St, Oregon, $0, (7/27)
Residential
Ramos Francisco A & Sophia G to Holzemer Nicholas M Etal, 212 Ember Dr, Oregon, $118,000, (7/24)
Shank Terry D Jr to Jett Harley M, 416 S Stephen St, Oregon, $147,500, (7/24)
Shank Terry D Jr to Jett Harley M, 416 S Stephen St, Oregon, $147,500, (7/24)
Katschke Anthony J Etal to Shank Terry D Jr, 464 Sky Way Dr, Oregon, $245,000, (7/24)
Ogburn Willie E Ii to Armstrong Leticia Melendrez-, 2747 Hayden St, Oregon, $84,500, (7/26)
Stout Derrick D to Bailey Aaron S & Emily K (orsurvtc), 1051 Vieth Dr, Oregon, $215,000, (7/26)
Dlr Acquisitions, LLC to Premier Builders & Property Maintenance, 5113 Merlot Dr, Oregon, $27,000, (7/26)
Ramsey Marcia F to Ramsey Marcia F, 1536 Reswick Dr, Oregon, $0, (7/26)
Sanderson James E Jr & Judy to Stieroff Beverly, 3120 Beachwood Dr, Oregon, $155,000, (7/26)
Hrabovsky Joseph W &donna J to Hrabovsky Joseph W, 3409 Fleitz Dr, Oregon, $0, (7/28)
Kirk Edward M & Sallee C to Kirk Sallee C, 180 N Fargo St, Oregon, $0, (7/28)
Riegle Rita W, Trustee to Riegle Roy E & Rita W Trustees Of The, 915 N Decant Rd, Oregon, $0, (7/28)
Shull Ronald E Sr to Shull Leroy E, 2011 South Shore Blvd, Oregon, $0, (7/28)
Utilities
City Of Oregon to Husky Refining LLC, N Lallendorf Rd, Oregon, $0, (7/28)
43617
Residential
Lehr David W & Sandra L to Dulaney Tom B & Laura E Or Survtc, 2607 Villa Dr, Toledo, $10,000, (7/25)
Lehr David W & Sandra L to Dulaney Tom R & Laura E Or Survtc, 2607 Villa Dr, Toledo, $150,000, (7/25)
Hastin Cris E Jr & Leanna D to Hastin Cris E Jr & Leanna D, 2941 Joelle Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Miller Frederick P & Dawn Ando Succ Co-t to Hwang Euisoo & Hyun S (orsurvtc), 2316 Parliament Sq, Toledo, $163,500, (7/26)
May Barbara A Trustee to Bingle Nancy K & James F (orsurvtc), 3407 Piney Pointe Dr, Toledo, $380,000, (7/27)
43618
Residential
Witt Terry to Witt Terry, 6115 James Rd, Oregon, $0, (7/28)
Witt Terry to Witt Terry, 6121 James Rd, Oregon, $0, (7/28)
43620
Commercial
Investment Property Specialists, LLC to Explorer Realty LLC, 2221 Warren St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Residential
Investment Property Specialists, LLC to Explorer Realty LLC, 2225 Warren St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Investment Property Specialists, LLC to Explorer Realty LLC, 2229 Warren St, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Fay Devon A & Sophia to Tyas Brooke S & Jason P Orsurvtc, 634 Virginia St, Toledo, $130,000, (7/25)
Myers P F & N C to Klbs Investments LLC, 2487 Scottwood Ave, Toledo, $41,625, (7/27)
Warren Sherman Area Council to Lucas County Land Reutilization, 140 Prescott St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
A & T Real Estate Solutions LLC An Ohio to Lucas County Land Reutilization, 355 Batavia St, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43623
Commercial
Yassine Mohammed A to Start Real Estate LLC, 3339 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, $1, (7/27)
Residential
Mcillwain Kenneth Etal to Shaffner Barbara C, 5958 Clover Ln, Toledo, $0, (11/17)
Axtell Cheryl J to Axtell Cheryl J, 6017 Buchanan Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Driscoll Sally L to Driscoll Sean M, 5422 Bannockburn Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Fischer Chad R & Kristy Jetal to Fischer Chad R & Kristy J, 4232 Tejon Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Arnold Patricia M to Maples James A, 4618 Sadalia Rd, Toledo, $120,000, (7/24)
Moffatt Robert M & Pamelad to Moffatt Robert M & Pamela D Trustees Of, 4441 Boydson Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Moffatt Robert M & Pamelad to Moffatt Robert M & Pamela D Trustees Of, 4445 Boydson Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Murbach Timothy M & Celesta E to Murbach Timothy M & Celesta E Co-tr, 4136 Shamley Green Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Perkins Joyce R to Perkins Joyce R, 4753 Sutton Pl, Toledo, $0, (7/24) Kujawski Alma Mae to Rhodus Ann & William Or Survtc, 5852 Rambo Ln, Toledo, $0, (7/24)
Baugh Reginald & Niccole to Baugh Reginald, 5847 Acoma Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/25)
Welty Joshua M to Brunner Jessica L Etal, 4848 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $70,900, (7/25)
Reed Jordan D to Reed Alyssa, 4912 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $71,000, (7/25)
Burrow William J & Vera to Schriefer Christine Marie, 5816 Buchanan Dr, Toledo, $82,000, (7/25)
Kristof Brenda to Siler Morgan, 5319 Secor Rd, Toledo, $3,320, (7/25)
Operacz Andrew S Etal to Operacz Andrew S, 3520 Brant Ct, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Wagner Jane D to Wagner Dennis P & Margaret Jane Trustees, 4428 Bromley Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/26)
Gwg Group LLC (The)an Ohio Limited Liabi to Denton Property, LLC A Virginia Limited, 3863 Mcgregor Ln, Toledo, $58,000, (7/27)
Elliot Heather I (successor Trustee) to Elliot Ian S Successor Trustee, 3931 Oak Park Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/27)
Cupertino John A to N.e.d. Vi LLC, 5511 Fenwick Dr, Toledo, $48,025, (7/27)
Anderson Karen L Beale- to Anderson Karen L Beale-, 4061 Sherwood Forest Manor Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/28)
43624
Commercial
Lymco Fire Protection, Inc An Ohio Corpo to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 1721 Monroe St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Mack Leo A to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 1742 Washington St, Toledo, $180,000, (7/25)
Mack Leo A to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 1744 Washington St, Toledo, $180,000, (7/25)
Lymco Fire Protection, Inc An Ohio Corpo to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 1811 Monroe St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Lymco Fire Protection, Inc An Ohio Corpo to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 1821 Monroe St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Lymco Fire Protection, Inc An Ohio Corpo to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 1821 Monroe St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Lymco Fire Protection Incan Ohio Corpora to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 20 19th St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Lymco Fire Protection Incan Ohio Corpora to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 26 19th St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Lymco Fire Protection Incan Ohio Corpora to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 30 19th St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Lymco Fire Protection Incan Ohio Corpora to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 34 19th St, Toledo, $160,000, (7/25)
Residential
Mack Leo A to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio,, 1728 Washington St, Toledo, $180,000, (7/25)
WOOD COUNTY
July 24- 28, 2017
Bowling Green
Agricultural
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 15142 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (07/24)
Commercial
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 West Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 West Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 West Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 West Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 West Rd, $0, (07/24)
Residential
Carr David Keith Jr & Hammond Kathryn to Halleck Pierson James & Elizabeth Anne, 904 Parker Ave, $154,900, (07/25)
Carr David Keith Jr & Hammond Kathryn to Halleck Pierson James & Elizabeth Anne, 904 Parker Ave, $154,900, (07/25)
Carr David Keith Jr & Hammond Kathryn to Halleck Pierson James & Elizabeth Anne, 904 Parker Ave, $154,900, (07/25)
Mercer Todd Allen to Olivimax Ohio Properties LLC, 810 Cherry Hill Dr, $0, (07/26)
Murphy Richard C to Murphy Douglas J, 317 Garden Ct, $0, (07/27)
Murphy Richard C to Murphy Douglas J, 317 Garden Ct, $0, (07/27)
Reynolds Greg A & Jennifer S & Charniga Michelle E to Mcgiffin Amy L, 1027 Village Dr, $157,900, (07/27)
Tudor James A & Judy L Co Trustees to Ricketts Gordon C & Miller Ricketts Amanda I, 402 Hillcrest Dr, $180,000, (07/27)
Bender Robert E & Marlyn J Trustees to Bender Dennis E Successor Trustee, 711 Mckinley Dr, $0, (07/28)
Drendel Nathan to Peery Keith D & Rebecca J, 462 Truman St, $250,000, (07/28)
Tyrrell Edward P & Cynthia L to Heinz Jennifer M, 25 Trafalgar Bnd, $163,500, (07/28)
Fostoria City
Commercial
Kasshabog Properties LTD to James Marie Court LLC, 0 Stearns Rd, $718,000, (07/26)
Kasshabog Properties LTD to James Marie Court LLC, 400 Stearns Ct, $718,000, (07/26)
Grand Rapids Village
Commercial
Hermann Rand C & Suzzan L to Laroe David O, 24149 Front St, $80,000, (07/28)
Residential
Bender Raymond D to Moulton Melvin H, 0 Bridge St, $0, (07/25)
Gomez Raymond J to Gomez Raymond J & Warren Garnet, 17726 Bridge St, $0, (07/25)
Avidon Louise to Ferow Paul & Alison, 0 Second St, $52,200, (07/28)
Avidon Louise to Ferow Paul & Alison, 24317 Second St, $52,200, (07/28)
Haskins Village
Residential
Roach Enterprises Of Ohio LTD to Nowak Joyce C, 215 Browne Dr, $201,500, (07/26)
Millbury Village
Residential
Riffle Justin to Cooper Nathan K, 1216 South St, $114,500, (07/26)
North Baltimore Village
Commercial
F & S Associates to Dzb Land Holdings LLC, 0 Deshler Rd, $113,750, (07/28)
F & S Associates to F & S Associates, 0 Deshler Rd, $0, (07/28)
Residential
Rister Gregory to Staley Daniel, 0 Main St, $110,000, (07/27)
Rister Gregory to Staley Daniel, 0 Main St, $110,000, (07/27)
Rister Gregory to Staley Daniel, 701 Main St, $110,000, (07/27)
Rister Gregory to Staley Daniel, 705 N Main St, $110,000, (07/27)
Northwood City
Commercial
Springers Investments LLC to Friends Pizza LLC, 0 Woodville Rd, $210,000, (07/26)
Springers Investments LLC to Friends Pizza LLC, 0 Woodville Rd, $210,000, (07/26)
Springers Investments LLC to Friends Pizza LLC, 0 Woodville Rd, $210,000, (07/26)
Springers Investments LLC to Friends Pizza LLC, 2801 Woodville Rd, $210,000, (07/26)
Industrial
Eprad Properties LTD to Paul And Molly Scott Family LLC, 6979 Wales Rd, $250,000, (07/25)
Residential
Fifth Third Bank to Lang Nicholas A, 0 Rosedale Dr, $21,000, (07/24)
Fifth Third Bank to Lang Nicholas A, 416 Rosedale Dr, $21,000, (07/24)
Kovacs Stephen J & Jill M to Baker Steven P & Melissa, 2504 Skagway Dr, $165,000, (07/25)
Porter Barbara J to Chernota Kimberly A, 0 Gardner Ave, $68,085, (07/25)
Porter Barbara J to Chernota Kimberly A, 203 Gardner Ave, $68,085, (07/25)
Vaughan Michael to Stinson Randall, 0 Gould St, $45,000, (07/26)
Vaughan Michael to Stinson Randall, 0 Gould St, $45,000, (07/26)
Vaughan Michael to Stinson Randall, 801 Gould St, $45,000, (07/26)
Pemberville Village
Commercial
Newman Alan T to Henline Todd & Cynthia, 137 E Front St, $12,000, (07/24)
Perrysburg
Agricultural
Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Hull Prairie Rd, $0, (07/25)
Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Roachton Rd, $0, (07/25)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Brampton Park, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Canterbury Blvd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Prestwick Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Waverly Point Rd, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Wellington Pl, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Winfield Manor Ct, $0, (07/26)
Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee to Louisville Title Agency Of Nw Ohio Inc Trustee, 0 Hull Prairie Rd, $0, (07/26)
Commercial
West South Boundary LTD to Cec Properties LLC, 1491 Flagship Dr, $321,000, (07/27)
Wellstein John S to Clark Addison LLC, 0 Louisiana Ave, $0, (07/28)
Wellstein John S to Clark Addison LLC, 200 Louisiana Ave, $0, (07/28)
Residential
Christen Renee to Meyer Kimberle C Successor Trustee, 220 W Indiana Ave, $0, (07/24)
Holcombe Timothy J & Denise L Trustees to Holcombe Timothy J & Denise L, 661 Sandstone Dr, $0, (07/24)
Redevelopers LTD to Smith Kevin A, 1153 Timber Brook Ct, $265,000, (07/24)
Bolt Amy C to Bolt Amy C & Robert W Bolt Trustees, 14 Knollwood Dr, $0, (07/25)
Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Saba Home Builders At Hawthorne LLC, 115 Taylors Mill Circle, $58,000, (07/25)
Saba Home Builders At Hawthorne LLC to Owens James M, 2729 Woods Edge Rd, $401,525, (07/25)
Young Viola S to Sprague Kirsten N & Koeberlein Trevor A, 437 W Second St, $147,500, (07/25)
Graham Bradley R & Randi S to Ryan Andrew & Joan E, 1106 Brookwoode Rd, $590,000, (07/26)
Holcombe Timothy J & Denise L to Holcombe Timothy J & Denise L Trustees, 661 Sandstone Dr, $0, (07/28)
Mundrick Daniel J & Ashley N to Mckee Mark A & Meggan N, 325 Birchdale Rd, $179,500, (07/28)
Sedlak Stephine & Woods Abram I to Grafitti David J, 705 Maple St, $154,500, (07/28)
Rising Sun Village
Residential
Bank Of New York Mellon to Denshick Richard & Russo Regina Ann, 307 Walnut St, $7,000, (07/24)
Rossford City
Commercial
Whitson George M & Shirlee J Trustees to Whitson George M Trustee & Whitson Properties LLC, 0 Buck Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee & Whitson Properties LLC to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 Buck Rd, $0, (07/24)
Residential
Stahl James to Wfp, 0 Lime City Rd, $115,000, (07/24)
Stahl James to Wfp, 511 Lime City Rd, $115,000, (07/24)
Whitson George M & Shirlee J Trustees to Whitson George M Trustee & Whitson Properties LLC, 0 Glenwood Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 Glenwood Rd, $0, (07/24)
Whitson George M Trustee & Whitson Properties LLC to Whitson Properties LLC, 0 Glenwood Rd, $0, (07/24)
Masnyk Peter to Havener Jennifer A, 157 Oak St, $65,519, (07/28)
Wolf Marsha L & Elevich Craig to Tucholski Halle K & Steer Tyler A, 422 Hillside Dr, $129,000, (07/28)
Tontogany Village
Residential
Rudd Juanita F to Asmus Gerald A, 0 Wall St, $23,000, (07/27)
Rudd Juanita F to Asmus Gerald A, 0 Wall St, $23,000, (07/27)
Unincorporated
Agricultural
Wenner Dale Alfred Sr to Wenner Dale Alfred Jr Et Al, 22145 W Us Rte 6, $0, (07/25)
Farison Richard B & Ellen G to Farison Ellen G, 0 Tontogany Rd, $0, (07/26)
Roe Nethaneel J to Njr Farms Revocable Trust, 0 Sand Ridge Rd, $0, (07/26)
Roe Nethaneel J to Njr Farms Revocable Trust, 0 Sand Ridge Rd, $0, (07/26)
Roe Nethaneel J to Njr Farms Revocable Trust, 12950 Range Line Rd, $0, (07/26)
Dierksheide Linda K to Dierksheide Andrew M, 0 Scotch Ridge Rd, $140,000, (07/27)
Euler Gregory L to Euler Gregory L, 0 Euler Rd, $0, (07/27) \
Euler Gregory L to Firsdon Christa L, 0 Euler Rd, $70,000, (07/27)
Ragan Susan J Trustee to Wmog Investment Inc, 0 E Poe Rd, $1,290,900, (07/27)
Commercial
Mojo Holdings LLC to Ses Real Estate LLC, 27064 Oakmead Dr, $153,000, (07/25)
Adams Alvin A & Pauline M to Yes Properties LLC, 0 Woodville Rd, $150,000, (07/27)
Adams Alvin A & Pauline M to Yes Properties LLC, 0 Woodville Rd, $150,000, (07/27)
Adams Alvin A & Pauline M to Yes Properties LLC, 0 Woodville Rd, $150,000, (07/27)
Adams Alvin A & Pauline M to Yes Properties LLC, 0 Woodville Rd, $150,000, (07/27)
Adams Alvin A & Pauline M to Yes Properties LLC, 1600 Woodville Rd, $150,000, (07/27)
Industrial
to Webb Corporation, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
to Webb Corporation, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc to Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc, 0 Buck Rd, $0, (07/27)
Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc to Webb Corporation, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc to Webb Corporation, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc to Webb Corporation, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc to Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc to Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc to Willis Day Warehousing Co Inc, 0 D St, $0, (07/27)
Residential
to Keller Andrew C, 5700 Libbey Rd, $0, (07/24)
Keller Andrew C to Keller Andrew C, 0 Libbey Rd, $0, (07/24)
Keller Andrew C to Keller Andrew C, 0 Libbey Rd, $0, (07/24)
Keller Andrew C to Keller Andrew C, 5700 Libbey Rd, $0, (07/24)
Keller Andrew C to Keller Andrew C, 5700 Libbey Rd, $0, (07/24)
Rodriguez Rose Ann to Caris Noah M, 8050 Wayne Rd, $179,900, (07/24)
Schober Claire P to Curavo Anthony R, 4760 Hanley Rd, $186,000, (07/24)
Balmer Lucile A & Short Susan E & James Edward J & Ritter Sally & James James R to James Edward J & Linda K, 11411 Deshler Rd, $113,600, (07/25)
Carter Jeffrey C & Janice S to Carter Janice S, 3290 Defiance Pike, $0, (07/25)
Digby Joe A & Vickie L to Creps Eric R & Brittney A, 0 W Poe Rd, $36,900, (07/25)
Everhart Robert to Jones Danny C, 18621 W Poe Rd, $260,000, (07/25)
Mckenzie Michael M & Carol J to Mckenzie Carol J, 19360 Euler Rd, $0, (07/25)
Strohscher Michael A & Angela N to Roork Eric S & Robin R, 26081 Broadway Rd, $93,000,
(07/25)
Baker Ruthann to Baker Ruthann & Sparks James A Jr & Vicky L, 12734 Mermill Rd, $0, (07/26)
Farison Richard B & Ellen G to Farison Ellen G, 0 Tontogany Rd, $0, (07/26)
Farison Richard B & Ellen G to Farison Ellen G, 0 Tontogany Rd, $0, (07/26)
Farison Richard B & Ellen G to Farison Ellen G, 0 Tontogany Rd, $0, (07/26)
Farison Richard B & Ellen G to Farison Ellen G, 0 W Poe Rd, $0, (07/26)
Farison Richard B & Ellen G to Farison Ellen G, 16340 W Poe Rd, $0, (07/26)
Miller Sandra K to Kerr Lisa G, 9553 Gypsy Lane Rd, $136,000, (07/26)
Mudge Cynthia J to Bockelman Paul D & Deborah R, 14905 Trails End Dr, $249,900, (07/26)
Roe Nethaneel J to Njr Farms Revocable Trust, Sand Ridge Rd, $0, (07/26)
Baird Michael L & Carol J Kingston to Kingston Carol J, 8700 Yates Rd, $0, (07/27)
Carpenter James B & Joyce E to Carpenter Joyce E, 19505 Fostoria Rd, $0, (07/27)
Dayal Anisha to Lakshmipathy Narendranath, 29953 Sussex Rd, $1,270,000, (07/27)
Eliot Frances S Le @(8) to Eliot John W Et Al, 0 Robbins Rd, $0, (07/27)
Gaddie Timothy N & Waters Sarah E to Skibicki Emily L, 14661 New Rochester Rd, $280,000, (07/27)
Miranda Fernando & Ximena to Williams Tony L & Pamela L, 25450 Fox Hunt Dr, $252,000, (07/27)
Pfitzer Jeffrey & Morton Cherilea to Tester Dayton & Vardon D, 25636 Bradner Rd, $190,000, (07/27)
Bernard William J Jr & Ilene L to Shinaberry Allen L & Saundra S Trustees, 0 Durham Dr, $73,000, (07/28)
Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC to Grimm Marcus S & Abilgail A, 10897 Bay Trace Dr, $323,900, (07/28)
Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC to Green David M & Eve C, 25190 Saddle Horn Dr, $294,900, (07/28)
Fisher Sian L Mchale Aaron J to Fisher Sian L Mchale Aaron J, 1926 Bailey Rd, $0, (07/28)
Fisher Sian L Mchale Aaron J to St Joseph Holdings LLC, 1926 Bailey Rd, $0, (07/28)
Heuerman Robert & Julie to Schonlau Isaac & Laura, 13909 Kiel Rd, $175,000, (07/28)
Huffman Philip M & Price Patricia A to Siegel Patricia M, 9882 Ford Rd, $166,000, (07/28)
Kelb Barbara G & Kelb Edward J Sr to Kelb Barbara G, 15210 Sunset Maple Dr, $0, (07/28)
Kern John & Majoras Sheryl to Kern John, 18496 Tontogany Rd, $0, (07/28)
King Keith D & Virginia M to Relocation Properties Management LLC, 25030 W River Rd, $562,500, (07/28)
Korn John R & Marlene A Trustees to Korn Marlene A Trustee, 28890 E River Rd, $0, (07/28)
Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Trustee to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, 24945 Saddle Horn Dr, $53,900, (07/28)
Peery Keith D & Rebecca J to Christensen Cole M & Carmen L, 5010 Bays Rd, $375,000, (07/28)
Walbridge Village
Residential
Cox Dawn R Trustee to Hummel Mark A & Julie I, 202 Earl St, $104,000, (07/25)
Russell Elizabeth Ellen Trustee to Cox Dawn R Trustee, 202 Earl St, $0, (07/25)
Finch Richard J Jr to Bassler Matthew S & Petersen Emilie C, 205 Earl St, $103,000, (07/27)
Burnard Joseph F & Mary Ann to Jbur LLC, 102 W Rehton Pw, $0, (07/28)
Weston Village
Residential
Habitat For Humanity Of Wood County Ohio Inc to Currie Addam & Ezell Love, 20410 Brooke Ln, $93,200, (07/26)
Habitat For Humanity Of Wood County Ohio Inc to Rice Olivia M, 20422 Brooke Ln, $122,000, (07/26)
