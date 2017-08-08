Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
State

Water trapped inside Ohio fair ride may have led to accident

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on
  • n2ohiofair-jpg

    In this July 27 file photo, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • State-Fair-Ride-Malfunction-13

    In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Tyler Jarrell, 18, poses for a photo. Jarrell was killed in a thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair on July 26.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

A manufacturer’s explanation that corrosion caused an amusement ride to fall apart in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair gives some clues about what happened but not all the answers.

RELATED: Manufacturer says corrosion caused Ohio fair ride to break apart

What’s still not known is why or when one of the Fire Ball ride’s support arms began rusting away and how it went unnoticed.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer said Sunday that excessive corrosion within a support beam wore away its thickness over the years.

Corrosion experts say the company’s account points to water or wet debris being trapped within the hollow steel arm while it was being transported or stored during winter months.

State officials are continuing to investigate the accident that killed a high school student and injured seven other people at the fair July 26.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…