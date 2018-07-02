WGTE board names 4 new directors

The WGTE Public Media governing board has named four new directors.

Appointed to three-year terms were Ursula Barrera-Richards, chief human resource officer at the Zepf Center; Charlene Gilbert, dean of the College of Arts and Letters at the University of Toledo; Lisa Kahle-Piasecki, associate professor of management and information systems at Tiffin University, and Barbara Petee, chief advocacy and government relations officer at ProMedica.

Meanwhile, Bill Heywood will serve as chairperson, Ann Sanford as vice chairperson, Jennifer Coy as treasurer, and Ben Brown as secretary.

Dan Niedzwiecki will continue as assistant treasurer and Ray Miller will continue as assistant secretary.