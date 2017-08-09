Lansing firm to buy Arrowhead Park office

The Eyde Co. of Lansing, which owns four properties in downtown Toledo including the former Fiberglas Tower, has expanded into Maumee with a recent purchase of a 53,000-square-foot office building in Arrowhead Park.

Lucas County Auditor’s records shows Eyde bought the former AVCA Corp. building on July 28 for $6.8 million from a local investor incorporated under the name Professional Offices III Limited LLC. The two-story building, erected in 1989, was once home to AVCA, an engineering firm and one of the area’s largest employers of professional workers. AVCA was liquidated in 2005, but the building was occupied chiefly by the local office of New York Life insurance.

Mark Clouse, Eyde’s chief financial officer, said the building is largely occupied. “It was one that we saw had potential in it. It has a good group of tenants, but there’s some space available where we could add value to the tenancy,” he said.