Walmart condemns photo of guns display

Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items. The company said Wednesday it was working to identify which of its stores put up the exhibit.

A photo of a sign reading, “Own the school year like a hero,” was placed directly above a glass case filled with guns. Photos of it spread like wildfire on social media.

Walmart responded to some of the comments by calling the display “truly awful” and “horrible.” Spokesperson Charles Crowson told CNNMoney the company is “not happy” and is “working diligently” to find out where the photo was taken and ensure the sign has been removed.