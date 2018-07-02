ProMedica, Welltower outlast competing bid to acquire HCR ManorCare

ProMedica and Welltower Inc.’s pending acquisitions of HCR ManorCare and Quality Care Properties Inc. seem more certain than ever, as the only other interested party has withdrawn its bid.

Quality Care Properties, the Maryland-based real estate investment trust that effectively controls the fate of bankrupt Toledo-based ManorCare, surprised investors last month by announcing it was working with an unidentified bidder on a proposal that could prove more lucrative than the $3.3 billion offer from ProMedica and Welltower to purchase both the business and real estate of the nation’s second largest nursing-home chain.

However, in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, QCP said the still-unidentified suitor was “withdrawing its previously submitted proposal and was no longer considering a potential transaction with the company.”

The sale of Quality Care Properties to Welltower — and the cross-conditional sale of HCR ManorCare’s business to ProMedica — must still be approved by QCP shareholders. But as the only offer on the table, the deal seems to have cleared the last remaining hurdle to keeping control of ManorCare in Toledo.

The judge handling HCR ManorCare’s bankruptcy case already has approved the deal, and QCP’s board is recommending its shareholders approve the sale.

That shareholder meeting and vote is scheduled for July 25.

A ProMedica spokesman didn’t have an immediate comment. A representative at Welltower declined to comment.

Julie Beckert, a spokesman for HCR ManorCare, confirmed that the third-party bidder dropped out.

“We’re continuing to work to close the ProMedica and Welltower deal this year,” Ms. Beckert said.

If the Quality Care Properties shareholders do approve the sale, Welltower would buy QCP for $20.75 per share, or $1.95 billion. ProMedica simultaneously could buy ManorCare for $300 million in cash and assume $1.1 billion in ManorCare debt.

Welltower and ProMedica would then form a new 80-20 joint venture to hold ManorCare’s real estate, which would lease the property back to ProMedica.

As of 11 a.m., the news had sent shares of QCP stock down by more than 4 percent to $20.57. Shares had been recently trading at nearly $22 as investors weighed the possibility of a higher sale price.

