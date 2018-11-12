Major gifts boost ProMedica tower, Ebeid Promise

ADVERTISEMENT

Touchstone Wealth Partners in Sylvania contributed $2.5 million for ProMedica’s Generations of Care patient tower under construction on the main campus of the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. THE BLADE/LORI KING

ProMedica has received $3 million in charitable pledges for two of its key local projects, the health system announced Monday.

Touchstone Wealth Partners in Sylvania contributed $2.5 million for ProMedica’s Generations of Care patient tower under construction on the main campus of the ProMedica Toledo Hospital on the west side, ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra said.

The $400 million project is being funded with $250 million from debt financing, $80 million from philanthropy, and $75 million from ProMedica cash and investments.

The 309-bed tower will feature all private rooms and open on July 15, months earlier than initially planned.

For the $2.5 million gift, Touchstone has naming rights to the main lobby.

“These are people who make things happen,” Mr. Oostra said.

The tower is designed to maximize nurse time with patients. It will replace an older tower on campus that had many double rooms not desired by patients concerned with their medical and family privacy, said Dr. Kent Bishop, ProMedica’s chief medical officer.

“We are excited and honored to be part of this project,” said Craig Findley, managing partner with Touchstone.

The $2.5 million donation caps a $30 million fund-raising campaign — the largest in ProMedica history.

The other major donation announced Monday was a $500,000 gift from KeyBank to primarily support financial counseling and literacy under ProMedica’s Ebeid Neighborhood Promise.

The promise is a 10-year, $50 million initiative to improve community health in Toledo’s UpTown neighborhood by focusing holistically on the social determinants of health, such as healthy eating, proper housing, education, and disease management. ProMedica plans to refine the concept in Toledo and take it throughout the region.

KeyBank has asked that the bulk of its gift be earmarked for the Financial Opportunity Center housed inside the ProMedica Ebeid Institute.

“This is how communities get better,” Mr. Oostra said.

Toledo resident Stephen Combs was once a client of the center who is now a financial coach there.

Mr. Combs, 59, said he supplies up to three clients a day with advice on repairing their credit, finding affordable housing, getting assistance with utilities, and even locating food banks.

Seven years ago, he said he found himself in the same boat after a divorce and loss of one of two jobs he was working that drove him to file for bankruptcy protection. He received guidance from the organization and eventually took a job to help people in a similar situation.

“Talking to someone can help you see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Mr. Combs is one of four counselors at the center in addition to the manager.