Friday, Aug 04, 2017
Local

GALLERY: First-year doctors receive white coats at UT

BLADE STAFF
  • CTY-coats03p-2

    Lanre Aboderin of Houston smiles after being cloaked by Alumni Affiliate Michael McCrea, M.D., during the University of Toledo's White Coat Ceremony.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p

    Dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences Christopher Cooper, M.D., speaks during the ceremony recognizing first-year medical students.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-1

    Ibtissam Gad of Toledo leads the recitation of the medical student pledge of ethics.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-6

    Students recite the medical student pledge of ethics during the ceremony.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-14

    Students recite the medical student pledge of ethics during the University of Toledo's White Coat Ceremony at Nitschke Hall Auditorium.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-15

    Students recite the medical student pledge of ethics.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-3

    Othman Adil of Cincinnati is cloaked by Assistant Dean Shirley Bodi, M.D.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-4

    Matthew Agnew of Hollywood, Fla., is cloaked by Alumni Affiliate Michael McCrea, M.D.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-5

    Cara Bird of Toledo looks back and smiles to Alumni Affiliate Michael McCrea, M.D., after her cloaked her during the University of Toledo's White Coat Ceremony.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-7

    Vinaya Gogineni of Dayton is cloaked by Senior Associate Dean James Kleshinski, M.D.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-11

    Veera Gogineni of Dayton films on her phone as her daughter Vinaya Gogineni is cloaked.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-8

    Newly cloaked students listen to Dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences Christopher Cooper, M.D., speak during the University of Toledo's White Coat Ceremony.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-9

    Samantha Seibel of Defiance looks toward the stage while waiting in line.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-10

    Students hold their white coats before being recognized during the ceremony.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
  • CTY-coats03p-12

    Students wait to be cloaked during the ceremony.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
The University of Toledo's White Coat Ceremony was held Thursday at Nitschke Hall Auditorium on the UT campus in Toledo. The UT College of Medicine and Life Sciences recognized first-year medical students during the ceremony; for a full story, click here.

