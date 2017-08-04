GALLERY: First-year doctors receive white coats at UT

The University of Toledo's White Coat Ceremony was held Thursday at Nitschke Hall Auditorium on the UT campus in Toledo. The UT College of Medicine and Life Sciences recognized first-year medical students during the ceremony; for a full story, click here.
