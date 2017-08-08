Kapszukiewicz proposes partnership with Metroparks of Toledo area

Lucas County Treasurer and Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz proposed a partnership with the Metroparks of the Toledo area to create more recreation opportunities and park programs for residents and youths.

The center of the mayoral hopeful's plan would be to restructure the city's park system and collaborate with the Metroparks to improve existing parks such as Ottawa Park.

"There are two park systems in our community. One, operated by the Metroparks, is a nationally recognized network of parks that ranks as among the very best assets we have in our region. The other, operated by the city of Toledo, is a deteriorating collection of green space that is often poorly maintained and generally neglected," he said.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz unveiled his plan Tuesday near Manhattan Marsh, where the Metroparks is developing a new 73-acre metropark, which is off Manhattan Boulevard between New York and Suder avenues, north of Summit Street.

Part of his plan to turn around the city's parks and provide recreation opportunities is a proposal to link Grassy Island in Maumee Bay near Point Place to Cullen Park to create a new city park. Grassy Island is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

He said he would construct a walking path on the causeway leading to the island and build a foot-bridge to provide public access to the 150-acre island that was created in the early 1960s from sediment dredge from the Maumee River.

"We can't afford for yet another long-term plan to sit on the shelf gathering dust. Not when the states are so high. Toledo has a chance to do some great things. All we need is a little vision and leadership," he said.

Contact Mark Reiter at markreiter@theblade.com or 419-724-6199.