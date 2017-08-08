Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
Toledo mayor hires new public service director

Toledo Mayor Hicks-Hudson has hired a new public service director and moved her public information officer back to the city water department.

Paul Rasmusson, who was formerly senior manager for Republic Services, was named public service director for the city.

Mr. Rasmusson fills the job formerly held by Bill Franklin, who is now commissioner of public service. Mayor Hicks-Hudson previously said Mr. Franklin was demoted to commissioner at his request for health reasons. In the interim, Chief Operating Officer Eileen Granata has overseen the public service department.

Mr. Rasmusson left Republic in 2016, according to his social media profiles. He will be paid an annual salary of $108,000.

The city of also hired Reena Dar as assistant chief operating officer.

"Ms. Dar comes from Ontario, Canada, where she had worked for Ontario Public Service in the Ministry of Government Services and the Ministry of Transportation," said a statement from the mayor’s office. "Ms. Dar will oversee the communications activities and work with key stakeholders of the city."

Ms Dar will be paid $88,000 a year.

City spokesmen Janet Schroeder will be sent back to her former job in the city’s department of public utilities.

