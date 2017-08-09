Molten glass from leak threatens O-I plant

Fire trucks sit at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Zanesville, Ohio. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Authorities say 300,000 tons of molten glass spilled from a ruptured tank at an Ohio plant, oozing like lava from a small hole that quickly grew several feet wide.

It wrapped around structural beams at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Zanesville on Monday. Firefighters worked for hours to cool the glass so it wouldn’t destroy beams and collapse the building. No injuries were reported.