Molten glass from leak threatens O-I plant

Fire trucks sit at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Zanesville, Ohio.
ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Authorities say 300,000 tons of molten glass spilled from a ruptured tank at an Ohio plant, oozing like lava from a small hole that quickly grew several feet wide.
It wrapped around structural beams at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Zanesville on Monday. Firefighters worked for hours to cool the glass so it wouldn’t destroy beams and collapse the building. No injuries were reported.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.