New walk/run event to help Humane Ohio

A new running event will support Humane Ohio, the low-cost spay/ neuter clinic in Toledo.

The first Tails on the Trails Walk and 5K Run is set for Sept. 9, at Side Cut Metropark, 1025 W. River Rd. in Maumee. Runners will start the race at 8:30 a.m. Walkers will follow at 9:30 a.m.

The dog-friendly event includes games, vendors, and entertainment. Racers will pay a $25 registration fee and will receive a T-shirt and a bag filled with dog treats and other items.

Walkers may sign up for free and are encouraged to raise funds of at least $50 to earn prizes of T-shirts, bumper stickers, and fleece jackets. The top fund-raiser of $1,000 or more will receive six months of free pet food.

For more information visit the Humane Ohio website or call 419-266-5607, ext. 111. Event sponsors include MedVet, PetPeople, Betco, Karnik, and My Web Maestro.