Children meet Santa at area shelter

Phoenix Whittaker opened her eyes, saw Santa, smiled, and then fixed her gaze at a pair of shoes she got for Christmas.

Phoenix, who is two weeks old, was sitting on Santa’s lap as her mother, Telisa Overton, 23, formerly of Sweet Home, Oregon, stood by, holding up the tiny shoes with one hand while using the other to snap pictures with a cell phone.

“I am excited,” Ms. Overton said. “It’s awesome for the kids... She probably won’t remember it, but at least we will have the pictures.”

They were among more than a dozen children and their families who met with Santa early Monday during an annual Christmas Morning with Santa event at the Beach House Family Shelter, 915 North Erie St. in North Toledo.

“I just wish I could get back on my feet, get things back together,” Ms. Overton said, when asked what her wish to Santa was, adding that she has stayed at the shelter since the beginning of October while seeking employment. “Anything from a restaurant waitress to a job in the pet industry, such as an aquarium manager.”

Ronnie Heflin, 7, a Sherman Elementary School first-grader, was in a crowd of children huddled together close to Santa and a Christmas tree as they waited their turn on his lap.

Once he got his turn, he got busy unpacking a gift box with a miniature football, baseball, and basketball inside.

“I told him I wanted that,” he said of Santa and his gifts. “And I am happy I got them.”

Ronnie and his four siblings, who were by his side, have stayed at the Beach House with their mother, Shaniqua Gray, 26, of Toledo, for a month.

“I just have a wish for blessings, whenever they come. I am not picky. I just want me and my kids to be blessed,” Ms. Gray said.

As she talked, Tammy Holder, chief executive officer of a nonprofit called Leading Families Home: A Beach House/​FOCUS Partnership, was busy keeping order as the children ran around enjoying their presents.

There were 16 children altogether, ranging in age from two weeks to 11 years old, Ms. Holder said. They all live in the 22-bed shelter, which currently houses eight families and two single women. The shelter provides emergency housing for single women and families with children in Lucas County.

Ms. Holder said each of the children received a gift from Santa with several more gift boxes waiting for each of them in their rooms.

“We just want to make sure that the kids get to experience the holiday season, Ms. Holder said. “We are very fortunate in that area businesses and community members have adopted every family here to make sure they have gifts to open and smiles to share.”

