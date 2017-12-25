Goodwill finds new downtown location

Goodwill has found a new home in downtown Toledo.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio will move its downtown operations to 1120 Madison Ave. in a stand-alone building across the street from the main Toledo Lucas County Public Library, said Amy Wachob, the company’s president and chief executive.

“The building has been beautifully maintained,” Ms. Wachob said.

Goodwill opened its location on Cherry Street in 1970. Next month, Goodwill will transition into its new downtown home at 1120 Madison Street. THE BLADE/JAY SKEBBA

She would not disclose the purchase price.

Goodwill previously announced plans to sell its current downtown facility at Cherry and Huron streets and close its retail store. It will transition into the Madison Avenue building in mid-January.

Ms. Wachob said a clothing voucher program will be established at the new location.

She previously said Goodwill’s needs have changed, leading to the board to re-evaluate Goodwill’s future at its old location.

The former downtown location at 525 Cherry St. opened in 1970.

The two remaining Goodwill stores in the city are at 2021 S. Reynolds Rd. in South Toledo and 2600 W. Sylvania Ave. in North Toledo.

Goodwill of Northwest Ohio, which runs donation stations and retail stores throughout the region, brought in about $13.3 million and spent about $13.7 million in 2016, the most recent year with an available annual report on the group’s website.

It had collected more than 383,000 donations the same year.

