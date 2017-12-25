Roadway through Toledo’s International Park now open...only to close again

The roadway through Toledo’s International Park is open again following completion of an element of an underground sewage tank in the park, but drivers only have until mid-winter to enjoy it before it closes again.

Richard W. Boers Drive has been closed to through traffic for most of 2017 while a “diversion chamber” was built near the foot of Nevada Street to connect a sewer beneath Nevada with the new “storage basin” in the park.

The Docks sign in front of sewage basin construction at International Park in Toledo. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

With that chamber finished, project officials said last week, the park road reopened in mid-December — albeit with a 10-mph speed limit and speed bumps to encourage compliance.

Once installation of pipe connecting the Nevada chamber to the sewage tank begins in February, however, the park road will close once again between Miami Street and a parking lot just south of the park’s beach-volleyball pit.

Boers Drive will remain open — as it has been throughout the $25 million International Park Storage Basin project — north of that parking lot to maintain access to The Docks restaurants, project engineer David Selhorst said.

Lane closings that have affected Main Street at the east end of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge since late summer, meanwhile, will remain in place for about four months more, Mr. Selhorst said.

Those closings are for construction of another diversion chamber, this one to connect the sewer beneath Main with the storage basin.

In order to maintain traffic on Main and into International Park, project planners decided to tunnel beneath Main and Boers Drive to lay the connecting pipe to the tank in the park, Mr. Selhorst said, but there was no way to avoid lane closings to build the diversion chamber.

Using tunnels instead of trenches has required a substantial amount of water removal from the ground in an area where the water table is high, he said.

The skyline seen through pipes at a sewage basin construction project near International Park in Toledo. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

“We have to bring the water table down, and we’ve needed more de-watering wells than we anticipated,” Mr. Selhorst said Friday. “We’re just about prepared now to tunnel under [Boers Way].”

As of late last week, he said, the overall project was just under 50 percent finished, while the 5.2 million gallon concrete tank that is its centerpiece was about 85 percent complete.

Like similar storage basins elsewhere across Toledo — including a bigger one on the Maumee River’s opposite bank near Olive Street and the biggest one in Joe E. Brown Park — the International Park tank is designed to provide temporary sewage holding during heavy rain.

Most of Toledo’s sewer systems are combined with storm drains, and historically during rainstorms they overflowed into the Maumee and other local waterways rather than flood the treatment plant.

Toledo is spending $527 million over 18 years, ending in 2020, to reduce such overflows by 80 percent under the Toledo Waterways Initiative campaign, as required by a negotiated settlement of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit against the city.

Eight of 32 outfalls — direct discharges into rivers — are being eliminated, while the others would only be active during the heaviest rains.

A speed limit sign near the sewage basin construction site at International Park in Toledo. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

The International Park Storage Basin diverts flow from Maumee outfalls at Nevada and at Main. Along with the tank’s 5.2 million gallon capacity, its connecting pipes will add 1.7 million gallons in storage that will then be pumped gradually into a sewer main leading toward Toledo’s treatment plant once storm runoff has subsided.

After sewer construction is finished, the International Park project will include rebuilding Boers Drive, which Kris Cousino, a senior city engineer, said will make it more pleasant to drive through the park but may also encourage cut-through traffic, which has been a problem in the past.

“The potholes and ponding tend to slow people down,” she said after Mr. Selhorst noted that early during the sewer project, a speeding car went off the roadway and hit a front-end loader.

Parking lots, bike paths, and park land all will be restored, including planting new trees and shrubs in disturbed areas.

The sewage tank will be buried with some of the dirt dug out from the 35-foot hole in which it was built. The rest of the dirt, now in heaps in part of the park near the Anthony Wayne Bridge, will be trucked to the former Unitcast factory site off Fairmont Street in East Toledo for use as a soil cap, Mr. Selhorst said.

All project-related work in the park is scheduled to end by Oct. 3.

