Monroe Street to reopen temporarily on Tuesday

A problem with concrete work at the Monroe and Erie streets intersection is going to significantly lengthen the amount of time Monroe is closed to traffic.

Contractor crews were scheduled Monday night to place temporary asphalt pavement in the unfinished portion of a brick-paver crosswalk on the the intersection’s east side so that lanes could reopen Tuesday for Independence Day celebrations.

But sometime after the holiday — possibly yet this week, or early next week — work will resume in the intersection, and before its reconstruction is finished, freshly poured concrete there will need to be replaced, said Doug Stephens, Toledo’s administrator for engineering services, on Monday.

The concrete work done by a subcontractor for the Shelly Co. of Findlay did not meet a specification for the project, Mr. Stephens said, adding that “its elevations weren’t within tolerances.”

The problem was identified Friday, on the 12th day that Monroe was closed.

The intersection is being rebuilt as part of a resurfacing project along Monroe east of Collingwood Boulevard, and the eastern half was first to be done.

Mr. Stephens said he didn’t know if the defective section will be replaced first, or if work will switch to the western half and then switch back afterward.

In any case, he said, the city will not pay extra for the faulty concrete’s replacement, and if the project is significantly delayed, a penalty clause in the contract could come into play.

Mr. Stephens said the project, which included repaving Summit Street between Lafayette Street and Monroe, is on schedule for completion July 31, “except for what happens at the intersection.”

Erie is being resurfaced between Lafayette and Cherry streets under a separate city contract that includes part of Michigan Street. That project reduces Erie to two lanes over its entire length, and the work zone on Erie must be coordinated with the work at Monroe.

Mr. Stephens said Erie and Michigan repaving is scheduled for Aug. 14 completion and is on time.

— David Patch