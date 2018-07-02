Monday, Jul 02, 2018
TARTA to operate shuttle buses for 'Fourth in the 419'

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will for the first time operate downtown shuttle buses from various park-and-ride locations specifically for Toledo’s Independence Day fireworks.

The “Fourth in the 419” shuttles will leave the nine park-and-ride lots regularly served by the Muddy Shuttle baseball buses at 6 p.m., with return trips departing from Huron Street between Monroe and Washington streets 20 minutes after the fireworks show ends.

The basic fare is $1.25 each way, with seniors ages 65 and up and people with disabilities charged 60 cents. Adults may bring along one or two children younger than 6 for no additional fare.

The Muddy Shuttle lots are St. Luke’s Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee; the Lucas County Recreation Center North Lot, 2901 Key St., Maumee; Centennial Terrace main lot, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania; All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford; Meijer, 1500 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo; Franklin Park Mall parking lot near the bus shelters on Royer Road, Toledo; Miracle Mile Shopping Center, 1727 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo; Southland Shopping Center near Fifth Third Bank, 3320 Glendale Ave., Toledo, and Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Rd., Waterville.

