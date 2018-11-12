Daily Log: 11/12

ADVERTISEMENT

Crime reports

Thefts

Jasmine Humphries, cash, debit card, and identification card from 100 block of North Summit.

Robert Paul, medicine from 5500 block of Ashdale.

Corinne Sturdevant, handguns, vacuum cleaner, and fur coat from residence in 5600 block of 310th.

Timothy Dixon, lawn-maintenance equipment from 1700 block of Newport.

Joshua Strawman, lawn-maintenance equipment and clothes from residence in 1200 block of Nela.

Jason Wolfe, tools from residence in 3300 block of Marsrow.

Steven Tomaszewski, cash and credit cards from residence in 1700 block of Marne.

Heidi Jones, medicine from vehicle in 100 block of Arklow.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

David Heilman and Tina Heilman.

Nicole Horst and Steven Horst.

Mark Mikolajczyk and Erika Mikolajczyk.

Mora Dai and Songtao Liu.

Noelle Hartford and Anthony Hartford.

Rachel Brunner and Daniel Brunner.

Melissa Simmons and Jared Simmons.

John Bonnice and Jennifer Bonnice.

Mark Venia and Tracy Venia.

Leanne Martin and David Martin.

Nicole Balogh and Derek Balogh.

Danielle Wilhelm and Johnny Wilhelm.

Shelby Leonard and Stephen Leonard.

Scott McIntire and Shannon McIntire.

Coroner’s rulings

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled in the following deaths:

Gordon Capshaw, 75, of Toledo, Sept. 6, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Homicide, gunshot wound of the head.

Keith Comstock, 63, of Toledo, Sept. 4, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, complications of blunt force trauma to left lower extremity and head; deceased fell at home.

John Harding, 27, of Toledo, May 17, at home. Accidental, fentanyl toxicity.

Beverly Kelley, 81, of Toledo, Sept. 6, at Ebeid Hospice, in Sylvania. Accidental, complications of recent hip fracture; deceased fell at home.

Deborah Peterson, 50, of Toledo, April 12, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (principally fentanyl).

Sandra Fantz, 47, of Toledo, March 18, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Accidental, anoxic encephalopathy due to cocaine toxicity.

Chaka Gaston, 39, of Toledo, March 3, at University of Toledo Medical Center, Accidental, anoxic encephalopathy because of cocaine toxicity.

Larry Harris, 38, of Toledo, March 14, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Suicide, hanging; deceased hanged himself.

Alyssa Haun, 16, of Lambertville, Mich., July 4, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, multiple blunt force injuries suffered from being struck by vehicle.

Nancy Horen, 83, of Whitehouse, Ohio, June 13, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Accidental, subdural hematoma; deceased fell at home.

Richard Huff, 28, of Gibsonburg, Ohio, June 27, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, blunt head trauma; deceased fell off tailgate.

Josephine Kneisley, 78, of Toledo, March 10, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, multiple blunt force injuries suffered from vehicle accident.

Vinciccio Lopez, 33, July 7, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, anoxic encephalopathy; deceased drowned in swimming pool.

Holly Nunemaker, 56, of May 9, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity.

Audrey Patlin, 16, of Toledo, Sept. 11, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, multiple blunt trauma suffered from motorcycle accident.

Tommy Thacker, 53, of Maumee, July 21, in 4400 block of Heatherdowns. Homicide, sharp force trauma to torso.

Dane Butcher, 23, of Toledo, July 7, at home. Suicide, deceased hanged himself.

Wendy Cook, 47, of Plymouth, Mich., July 8, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, multiple blunt trauma suffered from vehicle accident.