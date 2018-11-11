1 killed, 1 injured in highway patrol chase

THE BLADE
FINDLAY — A Mount Blanchard, Ohio, man has been killed and a Findlay man injured when a car they were in crashed in Findlay, ending a pursuit by Ohio Highway Patrol from I-75, according to The Blade's news partner, WTVG-TV, Channel 13.
The pursuit started about 11:25 p.m. Saturday when the car driven by a 33-year-old Mount Blanchard man fled from a traffic stop initiated by a patrol trooper on I-75 near West Main Cross Street just outside the city limits, according to the news channel.
It ended when the car struck a utility pole at Blanchard and Fremont avenues after the driver lost control of the car. The driver was killed in the crash; his passenger, a 44-year-old Findlay man, was flown to a Toledo hospital with unknown injuries, according to Channel 13.
The incident remains under investigation by the patrol, which released no further details Sunday.
