Names released in West Toledo double homicide

Two people were fatally shot early Sunday in West Toledo.

At about 2:40 a.m., Toledo police responded to a shooting at Lewis and West Sylvania avenues. Both victims were found inside a vehicle and each had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Stevona Turner-Sandridge, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richard Villolovos, 29, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

There was no word of arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.