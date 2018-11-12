2 dead in Monroe County crash

ADVERTISEMENT

PETERSBURG, Mich. — Two people are dead after a vehicle hit a tree in Summerfield Township, Monroe County.

The driver lost control while traveling southbound about 9:55 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 23 past Ida West Road. The car went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities pronounced the driver and passenger dead at the scene. They have yet to release the decedents’ names.