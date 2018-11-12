Man accused of shooting another facing felony charge

ADVERTISEMENT

A Toledo man believed to have shot another man in the chest has been arrested by Toledo police.

Diontae Pickle-Lewis, 24, of the 500 block of St. Louis Street, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday, according to Toledo Municipal Court records.

Police responded to a call about a shooting on Oct. 24 in the 1000 block of Sisson Drive, where they found Joe Javon Wilson, 38, with a gunshot wound to the chest, records show. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment.