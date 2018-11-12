Mother of cleveland.com reporter: 'No one should have ever hurt her'

ADVERTISEMENT

A Toledo mother said her daughter, a journalist for cleveland.com, did not deserve to be hurt after police discovered two bodies at a Perrysburg Township mobile home park.

“She’s beautiful and no one should have ever hurt her. And that’s all I’m going to say,” Jo Anne Ullman told The Blade.

Ms. Ullman identified herself as the mother of Nikki Delamotte, 30, who is listed as the arts and culture reporter at cleveland.com, according to her Facebook page.

Ms. UIlman’s comments come as detectives investigate the discovery of two bodies at a Perrysburg Township mobile home park. Police have not released the identities of the deceased man and woman. But cleveland.com reported Ms. Delamotte was found fatally shot Monday.

Ms. Delamotte was reported missing after visiting a relative at the park, and Ms. Delamotte’s mother requested a welfare check at the park. She told police she spotted her daughter’s car on the property with her wallet and phone inside.

Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Monday to that welfare check request at a residence at Friendly Village mobile home park, Perrysburg Township police Lt. Matt Gazarek said.

Officers found the bodies immediately upon entering the home in question, and investigators Monday afternoon were seen working at a mobile home at 159 Blackwolf Dr.

The mobile home park is just north of the Ohio Turnpike off of Oregon Road.

Ms. Ullman’s boyfriend, Matt Johnston, told The Blade he and Ms. Ullman were at the crime scene Monday, but did not offer further details.

Ms. Delamotte recently visited Perrysburg Township to find an uncle with whom she lost touch. After her parents divorced, she didn't communicate much with her father's side of the family.

She found her uncle walking along the road in October and talked with him. They planned to meet again Sunday.

Her mother told cleveland.com an officer informed her Ms. Delamotte had died of gunshot wounds.

Township police and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

Many took to social media Monday to post about Ms. Delamotte, saying, “Your passing is such a loss for Cleveland, for journalism, for young writers, for all the people whose lives you’ve been a witness to and all the people who were lucky to hear your voice,” and “You were the nicest and most genuine person I have ever met. Thank you so much for everything you have done for Cleveland, you will be greatly missed.”

Ms. Delamotte moved from the Toledo area to attend Cleveland State University. She also worked at Allied Integrated Marketing in Cleveland before becoming a reporter.

She is the author of "100 Things to Do in Cleveland Before You Die."

Most residents in the mobile home community said the area is fairly quiet and police are seldom seen.

Jim Riter has lived in the park for nearly 20 years. He didn’t know who lived in the residence in question, but said he never noticed any issues.

“It’s sad, it’s crazy,” Mr. Riter said. “It makes you wonder what made it happen. It’s pretty quiet for the most part. There are cops in and out, but I think they’re just [patrolling].”

Andrew Iler lived near the mobile home for eight months. He said Monday’s scene made him “feel crazy.”

“It’s decently quiet actually,” Mr. Iler said. “It’s like living in Perrysburg pretty much. You rarely see a cop ride through here.”

Blade news services contributed to this article.