38 homicides recorded in Toledo so far this year

Candles on the sidewalk spelled out the names of two people who were gunned down early Sunday morning in West Toledo:

Stevona. Richie.

RIP.

Stevona Turner-Sandridge, 26, and Richard Villolovos, 29, were shot about 2:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lewis and West Sylvania avenues, according to Toledo police records. Both were found inside a vehicle and each had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Ms. Turner-Sandridge was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Villolovos was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No arrests have been made, said Lt. Kevan Toney, spokesman for Toledo Police Department.

A day after their deaths, Ashlea Davis and Mercedes Martin, friends of both, went to the makeshift memorial at the intersection where they were killed. Ms. Davis, 22, had known Ms. Turner-Sandridge for years. They met when they lived in the same apartment complex, she said, and spent a lot of time together.

“She would do whatever for anybody,” Ms. Davis said. “They really did not have to do her like this.”

She had three children — 5, 6, and 9 years old — and Ms. Davis used to babysit for her, she said.

“I watched all three of her kids grow up,” she said.

At the memorial, Ms. Davis pushed mulch away from the candles on the sidewalk and adjusted some of the items left behind that had fallen. Along with the candles, balloons, flowers, and a greeting card marked the spot.

Ms. Martin, 20, said she knew Ms. Turner-Sandridge through Ms. Davis. She would go over to Ms. Davis’ home, she said, and they’d all end up hanging out together with Ms. Turner-Sandridge.

“All she cared about was her kids,” Ms. Martin said.

Ms. Davis didn’t know Mr. Villolovos as well as she knew Ms. Turner-Sandridge, but she knew he was a good person, she said.

“He was a caring person, too,” she said.

Lieutenant Toney said the pair were in a vehicle southbound on Lewis Avenue and north of Sylvania Avenue when they were shot. They could have been stopped at a red light, he said. Police are investigating the possibility of an argument between them and individuals in another vehicle.

With these most recent shootings, Toledo has recorded 38 homicides in 2018 with seven weeks left to go in the year, according to The Blade’s homicide database.

In 2017, 39 homicides were reported in Toledo.

Both the police and Blade homicide records include justifiable homicides, so while there are 38 homicides reported so far this year, there have been 35 murders, he said. By mid-November last year, there were 36 homicides and 34 murders.

“We’re right about where we were last year, which isn’t great,” he said.

The city’s last double homicide was in January, when a man and a woman, Santiago Rease, 20, and Colleen Stamper, 19, were shot in a North Toledo alley. The two men charged with the crime, Sidney Slater, Jr., and Ricky D. Thompson, III, are scheduled for trial on Jan. 14, according to Lucas County Common Pleas Court records.

Lieutenant Toney said the police are seeking help from the public in solving the murders that occurred Sunday. Specifically, he said, any information about where the victims were earlier that night would be helpful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Contact Kate Snyder at ksnyder@theblade.com, 419-724-6282, or on Twitter @KL_Snyder.