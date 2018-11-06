Voters approve Lucas County tax renewal requests

ADVERTISEMENT

Voters approved a series of property tax renewal requests Tuesday that fund various Lucas County agencies.

With all precincts reporting, Lucas County Children Services, Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County, and Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority each secured passage.

The Children Services renewal had 72 percent in favor and 28 percent opposed on a 10-year levy.

It will continue to assess $1.85 million for 10 years. It generates $13,343,414 annually, and the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $56.66 per year.

Two challenges agency officials have cited are an influx in cases because of drugs as well as recruiting and retaining skilled social workers. A majority of levy funds go toward salary and benefits and foster care.

The mental health board's renewal request marked 74 percent in favor and 26 percent opposed. The 1-mill levy lasts 10 years.

The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would continue paying $30.22 per year. It would generate about $7.1 million each year.

Total board funding presently goes toward 27 programs, such as A Renewed Mind and Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program.

The Port Authority sought to renew its five-year 0.4-mill levy. Results show 65 percent in favor and 35 percent opposed.

Port officials previously said it would continue dedicating to economic-development programs. It costs property owners $6.60 annually for each $100,000 of real-estate market value, generating about $2.4 million in annual revenue.

In addition, Lucas County voters also rejected a proposal for a new tax to build a county jail and behavioral health center.

Among the most contentious ballot questions, the countywide bond issue would generate about $180 million for the new facilities

Unions for Toledo police officers and Lucas County sheriff’s deputies have endorsed Issue 10, but there has been vocal and persistent opposition from residents who oppose the planned North Toledo location for a new county jail.

A citizens initiative that aims to limit any new jail construction to downtown Toledo’s limits was kept off the November ballot but likely will receive its own special election.