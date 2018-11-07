Lucas Co. second-slowest in state to report election results

ADVERTISEMENT

As the clock ticked past 1 a.m., Lucas County poll workers at the Early Vote Center worked to finish opening 1,629 absentee ballots that flooded the Board of Elections on Election Day.

Board members said each absentee ballot has to be counted on the day that it arrives. The Board of Elections typically receives one mail drop off per day in the weeks before the election, but on Tuesday they received four.

“It’s not like they came in the morning mail,” board member David Karmol said as the elections board reconvened to review the ballots.

Mr. Karmol said the Board of Elections has 10 days after the election to continue receiving absentee ballots and to total them before they certify the final count.

Lucas County was the second-to-last Ohio county to submit their ballot totals to the Secretary of State on Tuesday.

Franklin County was still missing one out of its 863 precincts at 1 a.m.

Monroe County in Michigan was also slow to get in results. As of 1:15 a.m. only 32 of 64 precincts in the county had reported. according to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office website.