Sen. Sherrod Brown is weighing presidential run

Adding credence to weeks of speculation, Sen. Sherrod Brown for the first time said he’s thinking about challenging President Trump in 2020 after emerging as one of the few Democrats to win statewide office in Ohio’s midterm elections.

Since last week, pundits have ramped up talk that Mr. Brown will mount a White House campaign, having shown he can galvanize voters in a midwestern state that backed Mr. Trump after twice electing Barack Obama.

Longtime Toledo Rep. Marcy Kaptur said Mr. Brown could provide a needed balance in Democratic leadership.

“Our region needs voice,” she said. “The Democratic leader in the Senate in from New York and the Democratic leader in the House is from California ... There are other parts of the United States, and Ohio is always a critical state in any election.”

A self-labeled progressive Democrat, Mr. Brown, 66, campaigned on a record of supporting labor interests and Ohio workers, a segment of the population Democrats are having trouble holding onto.

“He’s never forgotten about the working people and that’s where the Democratic party has gone astray here in the last 15 years,” said Dennis Duffey of Perrysburg, former secretary-treasurer of the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council.

Citing an “overwhelming” number of people who have approached him about running, Mr. Brown told Washington, D.C. reporters on Monday — on the heels of a “Morning Joe” appearance that didn’t broach a 2020 campaign — that he would discuss it with family over the holidays.

“As a progressive Democrat you can fight for workers and respect the dignity of work as I do,” he said on the show, adding that “I don’t compromise on civil rights, I don’t compromise on LGBTQ rights.”

Mr. Brown last week won a third term against Wadsworth Republican Jim Renacci, beating him by roughly 6 points as Republicans statewide won by margins of up to 7 points. The only other Democrats to win statewide office were Ohio Supreme Court justice-elects Melody Stewart and Michael P. Donnelly.

But some have said that given Mr. Renacci’s weak campaign, Mr. Brown — who has decades of name recognition in Ohio — should have been able to secure a bigger win. They also point to Mr. Brown’s messy 1986 divorce, which Mr. Renacci used to attack Mr. Brown as something that would resurface in a presidential race.

The state GOP was quick to point out that Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine would appoint Mr. Brown’s replacement in the U.S. Senate, after which state law dictates there would be a special election.

“When Sherrod Brown decides to run for the Democrat nomination he should do the right thing and resign from the Senate. Ohioans deserve to have two dedicated senators in Washington and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine will appoint the perfect replacement. Regardless of Brown's final decision, we look forward to President Trump's re-election in 2020,” Ohio Republican Party spokesman Blaine Kelly said.

Mr. Brown was floated as a 2016 vice presidential pick for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who ultimately chose Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. Mr. Brown said at the time he wasn’t interested in the job.

In October, Mr. Brown appeared at events in Ohio with California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. The Washington Post last week named all three top contenders for the White House.

Mr. Brown previously denied to The Blade having White House aspirations.

“I don’t wake up thinking about wanting that job,” Mr. Brown said. “Anything can change, but I just don’t have a real desire to do it.”

Mr. Brown isn’t the only Ohioan eyeing the White House. Gov. John Kasich, whose term ends in January, lost the 2016 Republican nod to Mr. Trump. He recently hinted at a third-party run.

A Mansfield native, Mr. Brown was first elected to public office in 1974, serving in the Ohio House before becoming secretary of state and a U.S. House representative. In the Senate, he serves alongside Ohio Republican Rob Portman.

