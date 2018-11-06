Perrysburg hires new law director

ADVERTISEMENT

Perrysburg City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Laura Alkire as the next law director.

Ms. Alkire has been the law director in Huron, Ohio, since August, 2010. Before that, she was Huron's assistant law director.

She is expected to make between $83,000 and $103,000 a year.

Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin said Ms. Alkire was selected from 12 candidates "on the strength of her experience and her references, which were outstanding."

"And during the interview process she demonstrated an analytical approach to solving problems," the mayor said.

Several councilmen spoke in favor of Ms. Alkire. Jim Matuszak, Perrysburg’s council president, said she had "a very impressive resume." Councilman Becky Williams said she was confident Ms. Alkire would hit the ground running.

Ms. Alkire said she was drawn to Perrysburg because it is a bigger community than Huron.

"Perrysburg is an opportunity. ... I really want to challenge myself,” she said.

The former Perrysburg law director, Karlene Henderson, resigned in August after three years to take a new job.

Opinions on her resignation were mixed at the time.

Council member Deborah Born said she believed that Ms. Henderson’s interests as law director had not been with the residents of Perrysburg, and the position should be filled by someone who would serve the city in the best way possible. Other council members offered Ms. Henderson good luck in her new job.

Blade staff writer Kate Snyder contributed to this report.