No limit to times new distracted driving fine can be waived

An Ohio law that took effect last week aims to discourage distracted driving by allowing police to tack on an additional $100 fine to a host of moving violations if they suspect distraction was a factor in the alleged infraction.

But the extra fine that accompanies a charge of engaging in a distracting behavior can be waived if a motorist completes an online “distracted driver course” and submits written evidence of successful completion while paying the base fine for the violation.

And if such a driver relapses, he or she can potentially continue avoiding the $100 penalty by taking the online course over and over — as long as the hour or so it takes to complete isn’t too inconvenient.

The law supplements an existing Ohio law forbidding sending or receiving text messages while occupying a roadway travel lane and does not require a law-enforcement officer to prove a driver was texting at the time.

Instead, it requires only that a moving violation has occurred and “the driver was distracted at the time,” according to an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles statement issued last week when the law passed during the summer became effective.

The law is “a significant distracted driving deterrent and an effective tool for law enforcement to enforce dangerous driving,” the motor vehicles bureau said.

Rob Sellers, an Ohio Department of Public Safety spokesman, said its applicability goes beyond the use of hand-held electronic devices to include other non-driving activities, such as eating, shaving, applying makeup, and reading as potential distraction infractions.

“Distracted driving is anything that takes your focus off the road,” Mr. Sellers said.

The mere presence of a cell phone or other potential distraction within the driver’s reach is not sufficient to write a ticket for a violation, he said.

The law makes no reference, however, to any limit on the number of times a particular driver can take the remedial course to avoid the $100 fine if said driver is cited repeatedly for violating the new law.

Asked if traffic-court judges would have discretion to reject a recidivist driver’s use of the online course to avoid the fine, Lindsey Bohrer, a BMV spokesman, referred the question to local courts.

Lisa Falgiano, the court administrator at Toledo Municipal Court, responded to a similar query with a link to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission’s final analysis of the law, which makes no reference to repeat violations, and a statement: “The court really can’t comment on legislation that might come before it.”

The online course, available through the BMV’s Driver Training website, requires participants to complete it in one sitting — there deliberately is no way to save a session and return later.

And it’s not possible to race through the various screens and just answer the course’s five rounds of quiz questions to get done faster. The program only allows participants to advance from one screen to the next after a set amount of time and includes several video segments of 5 minutes or more.

The course is broken down into five segments. The first discusses things that can distract drivers — some of them legal, some of them not — both inside and outside vehicles.

The second addresses driver attitude; the third focuses on cell phones; the fourth surveys risks and consequences, and the conclusion summarizes ways to “combat” distracted driving.

Among statistics cited in the program is a National Highway Transportation Safety Administration estimate that 80 percent of crashes and 65 percent of “near crashes” involve some form of driver distraction within the 3 seconds immediately prior to the incident.

The American Automobile Association, which issued a reminder about the law last week, said distracted driving is underreported because many drivers won’t admit to it and it’s difficult to prove.

“While failure to adhere to these critical traffic-safety laws can cause loss of money in your wallet, they have far more life-altering consequences for every person traveling on Ohio roads,” the auto club said in its prepared statement.

Asked for the club’s reaction to the potential for repeat violators to avoid the new law’s fine, regional spokesman Kara Hitchens said: “Clearly that’s a concern if that’s the case.

“AAA would be very disappointed if the new penalty didn’t serve as a deterrent but that further sanctions would be something lawmakers would have to take up and consider,” she said. “AAA’s message continues to be to motorists to put down the phone, put away any and all distractions including hands-free devices because hands-free doesn’t necessarily mean distractions free.”