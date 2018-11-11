What to expect on your commute: The Blade's Road Warrior, 11/11

ADVERTISEMENT

My Murphy’s Law observation last week about project schedules changing just after I’ve written about them apparently also applies to the Ohio Department of Transportation itself.

It issued Nov. 19 early this month as the day Dorr Street will close at I-75 for bridge replacement, but then last week its contractor advised that it won’t start working on the bridge until Jan. 7.

The holiday season will be disruptive enough that there’s no significant advantage to starting sooner than that, ODOT spokesman Rebecca Dangelo said Friday. My take: the holidays shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise, but if this means that the bridge is closed to traffic for a shorter time period, I’m all for it.

The I-75 Jeep Parkway interchange’s reopening, meanwhile, has been shoved back another week. I’m losing my enthusiasm for announcing new completion dates for those ramps, but for now, the goal is Friday.

I have received several queries about the continued posting of a 50-mph speed limit through the now mostly open work zone on I-75 between I-475 and Lagrange Street. ODOT told me last week that once night work in the area is done for the year, the normal 60-mph limit will be restored.

1. I-75: Reconstruction between I-475 and Lagrange closes all ramps at Jeep Parkway except the northbound exit. Use the Detroit Avenue or Phillips Avenue interchanges instead. Off-peak lane closings possible on I-75 through the zone.

2. I-75, State Rt. 246: Nighttime lane closings at Indiana for bridge reconstruction and elsewhere between Monroe and South for the start of freeway reconstruction. Southbound exit to Indiana Avenue/Washington Street reduced to one lane for bridge replacement, with Indiana Avenue closed to local traffic at I-75. Route 246 (Dorr) reduced to one lane each way at I-75. Ramp closed from northbound I-75 to Collingwood Boulevard on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for traffic camera repair.

3. State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Two inbound lanes and one outbound lane closed between Western and Collingwood for bridge replacement. City Park closed on both sides of the Trail.

4. State Rt. 120 (Central): Lane closings between Manchester and Densmore for resurfacing through late this year.

5. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge, State Rt. 65 (Summit): King bridge closed until Nov. 30 for sewer work at its east end, with traffic detoured to the Craig Memorial Bridge. Summit has lane closings from Cherry to Monroe for resurfacing.

6. Bancroft Street: Lane closings, Westwood to Secor, for street reconstruction.

7. State Rt. 25 (Erie): Lane closings at Jefferson for underground utility work through Friday and left lane closed from Madison to Jackson for utility work beneath the sidewalk. Delays likely during peak hours.

8. I-75: Left-lane closings near the I-280 junction for median wall repairs through Monday.

9. U.S. 24: Varying lane closings, Stitt to State Rt. 295, for pavement repairs through Saturday.

10. I-280: Left-lane closings between State Rts. 2 (Navarre) and 51 (Woodville) for median wall repairs through Monday.

11. State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings for resurfacing and drainage work between Flanders and Acres roads in Sylvania through December.

12. U.S. 20 (Central): Lane closings, McCord to King, through Friday for drainage repairs.

13. Anthony Wayne Bridge: Varying lane closings for suspension-cable and lighting work start Monday.

14. State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Parking construction will close the westbound right lane between Woodmont and Grantley until mid-week.

OFF THE MAP

I-75 (Ohio): Nighttime lane closings possible at State Rts. 64/105 in Bowling Green for bridge work; Routes 64/105 reduced to one lane each way.

I-75 (Ohio): Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closings through Findlay for reconstruction and widening. Northbound exit to U.S. 68/State Rt. 15 closed until 2020, and southbound entrance from those routes closes early this week, also until late 2020.

I-75 (Ohio): Lane closings south of Findlay, between the State Rt. 235 and Bentley Road interchanges, for bridge work and pavement repair.

I-75 (Michigan): Northbound right lane, entrance from Front Street, and exit to Elm Avenue in Monroe are closed at the River Raisin for bridge repair.

U.S. 6: Flag zones for resurfacing between State Rts. 49 and 2 in Williams County. Side roads may be closed at some intersections during work.